OMP Releases Version 7_01, Boosting Performance, Scalability, and Planning Intelligence

ATLANTA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With version 7_01, OMP releases the next generation of its leading digital supply chain planning software. This major upgrade marks the transition to a hybrid and open cloud software architecture that delivers a phenomenal performance increase and much greater scalability. This version also provides an even richer set of explainable AI engines that form an essential element in autonomous supply chain planning.

Version 7_01 was announced at OMP's successful Shine in Unison conference that took place in Atlanta last week. This major upgrade of OMP's integrated digital supply chain planning solution is based on an innovative hybrid cloud software architecture that includes scalable Azure services enabling even more real-time data integration and autonomous planning. The user interface provides next-generation web UI functionality such as 360° Analytics & Response as a next-level command center available to all stakeholders.

Decision-making approach baked into the system

A decision-making approach is baked into the system. "That's the essence of our telescopic digital twin," says OMP Innovation Leader Jan Snoeckx. "Users can zoom in and out on pieces of the supply chain as well as take different planning and decision-making perspectives, which ensure seamless integration across the strategic, tactical, and operational planning levels."

Greater insights, faster response, open to external AI

"Pilot customers have proved the value of this hybrid approach," says OMP Commercial Leader Philip Vervloesem. "Managers and executives have confirmed that they get an instant view of their key OMP data and can dive deeper into the levels of detail within seconds. Users also reported a phenomenal increase in performance, for example, with forecast calculations responding 100 times faster."

Driving further into autonomous planning

"These realizations help our customers to scale, gain performance, and drive further into autonomous planning," Snoeckx adds. "We firmly believe that autonomous planning is the new paradigm. It's about a better, much more agile, and more intelligent human-machine collaboration driven by highly flexible AI engines that will operate in a continuous-learning loop controlled by humans. And it's not just AI, it's explainable AI or XAI, which is AI that people can understand in terms of what it does from a business point of view. It's AI that they will trust."

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best-digitized supply chain planning solution on the market.

Unison PlanningTM has a unique approach. It handles all supply chain planning challenges in a unified way, synchronizing all planning stages, horizons, functions, and roles. From source to deliver. From strategic to operational planning. From leadership teams to schedulers.

Hundreds of customers run OMP's cloud-based solution to generate more value by making informed decisions. Valued as a thought leader by experts such as Gartner, OMP invests one out of every three dollars earned into innovation.

