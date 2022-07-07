TCI Continues its Growth in Automotive Parts Distribution with CDS Merger

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCI Dedicated Transportation Companies (TCI) and Command Delivery Systems, Inc. (CDS) have merged to unite their transportation businesses. This union enables both companies to fully align their efforts with their mutual goal of ensuring future success and exceptional service for the Automotive Parts Distribution industry. Work will continue to be conducted under the brand of Command Delivery Systems (CDS), but TCI Environmental Services, Inc. will be the legal entity.

For more than 30 years, CDS has served the automotive industry by transporting new car replacement parts from manufacturers to dealers in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. Since 1978, TCI Transportation has provided a variety of services and now consists of a large network of partners and customers across the U.S. Given that CDS is an expert in the pickup and delivery of parts and TCI is a leader in all facets of the trucking industry, this merger comes naturally.

The leadership team overseeing this transition brings a combined 65 years of experience to the table. Members of the team from CDS include Founder and President Greg Selmanson, and Director of Operations Juan Martinez, and from TCI include Co-Presidents Andrew Flynn and Ryan Flynn. As a result of their complementary strengths, both companies expect many opportunities to emerge from this union.

"The synergies between our organizations are tremendous," said Ryan Flynn. "CDS brings excellence in auto parts consolidation and distribution. TCI brings world-class safety, maintenance, recruiting and back office support. Combining the strengths of both companies will help extend our auto parts distribution services to additional shippers while expanding our footprint into more of the regions TCI currently operates in."

With CDS being the newest addition to TCI Environmental Services, it will continue working to develop a broader transportation network while maintaining a focus on its employees and the community at large. The plans for expansion will not only create more jobs, but existing employees will enjoy ongoing training and future growth opportunities as well. In addition to developing new strategies for growth, CDS will be continuing investment in new and innovative equipment, including alternative fuel vehicles. Both TCI and CDS are also looking to add new locations and offer additional transportation services to their respective customers.

"I want to thank the many dedicated CDS employees for their years of hard work and commitment," said Greg Selmanson. "I couldn't be prouder of the culture we've built or the service we've consistently provided to our customers. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow the business with Andrew and Ryan Flynn."

During a time when industries are experiencing shortages and perpetual changes, the merger of successful companies like TCI and CDS is a shining example of the many opportunities still available. As these teams continue to keep their shared values central to their work and maintain their strong commitment to stakeholders, customers, and employees, this merger helps to demonstrate that sustainable success can be possible when business leaders prioritize the people that keep them operating.

"CDS is a great fit for TCI, and we feel the cultures and service levels will line up perfectly," said Andrew Flynn. "TCI already operates various dedicated systems and has multiple facilities across the region Command operates in and we look forward to growing the auto parts distribution portion of the business as part of the Command division."

Media Contact:

Ryan Flynn

President

flynnr@TCI-leasing.com

(602) 330-3599

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.