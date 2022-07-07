Proactive news headlines including Thunderbird Entertainment, Goldshore Resources, BMEX Gold, Hawkmoon Resources, Golden Minerals and Murchison Minerals

New York , July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Nickel North Exploration is growing its Hawk Ridge nickel resource into an exciting new project in Quebec click here
- Equity Metals is exploring the multi-million-ounce potential of the Silver Queen gold-silver project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle click here
- Lobe Sciences updates investors on its regulatory and clinical development plans for its novel synthetic psilocin analogues L-130 and L-131 click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises receives cash payments of over $3M related to the sale of its properties and royalty interests click here
- SPYR and Polte Corporation forge collaboration to enhance two GeoTraq models click here
- Southern Energy closes US$31M financing; secures premium to NYMEX natural gas pricing contract click here
- Clean Seed Capital updates on recent activity, including introduction of the Mini-MAX in India click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment reveals Great Pacific Media's fall slate of unscripted programming click here
- Murchison Minerals kicks off summer exploration program at Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec click here
- Empower Clinics says COVID-19 tests exceeded 4,500 at its Vancouver clinics in June click here
- Great Atlantic Resources begins exploration program at the past-producing Keymet project in New Brunswick click here
- Goldshore Resources executes cash and stock option agreement covering White Metal Resource mining claims click here
- Aben Resources starts fieldwork at its Slocan graphite project in British Columbia to zero in on potential drill sites click here
- BMEX Gold reviews Dunlop Bay ground electro magnetic survey results and kicks off field campaign click here
- C3 Metals expands land holdings around highly prospective Jasperoide project in Peru click here
- Hawkmoon Resources kicks off trenching at its Wilson property in Quebec click here
- ACME Lithium kicks off summer exploration at its two southeastern Manitoba projects click here
- Global Energy Metals Corp updates on Millennium cobalt-copper-gold project in Queensland, Australia click here
- BioSig Technologies says Kansas City Heart Institute signs purchase agreement for its PURE EP System click here
- Cabral Gold welcomes latest drilling at Central deposit at Cuiú Cuiú project; results suggest presence of more high-grade material than thought click here
- BioHarvest Sciences wins its largest ever VINIA purchase order from Batory Foods click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals selects Centre for Human Drug Research to complete work on IVF for phase 1 DMT stroke study click here
- TraceSafe Technologies congratulates partner Boustead Projects for winning Singapore’s prestigious workplace safety and health award click here
- Golden Minerals discovers multiple new veins at Yoquivo gold-silver project in Mexico click here
- Bloom Health Partners closes initial tranche of private placement raising $1.03M in gross proceeds click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital welcomes William O’Banion to advisory board click here
