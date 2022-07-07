The Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Disease Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289216/?utm_source=GNW

The images captured by video capsules in the stomach, esophagus, and small intestine are used to diagnose gastrointestinal illnesses.



In front of the capsule endoscope is a hemispherical acrylic optical dome. The gap between the dome and the internal camera is just right for viewing the digestive tract with the mounted camera. A single-focal lens with a narrow aperture is used in the lens. To illuminate the inside of the digestive tract, light-emitting diodes are used as light sources. Metal oxide silicon imagers function in low light using micropower and contain a large number of circuits packed into a compact chip.



Given Imaging created the first capsule endoscopy technology. The third-generation PillCam SB3 capsule endoscope is currently in use as a small intestine endoscope. Mirocam, CapsoCam (CapsoVision, Saratoga, CA, USA), EndoCapsule (Olympus, Tokyo, Japan), and OMOM capsule (Jinshan Science and Technology, Chongqing, China) were also employed.



Millions of individuals worldwide are affected by gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, which have a significant economic impact, including healthcare costs. Colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), functional constipation, and inflammatory bowel disease are all GI disorders. A video capsule containing a camera, battery, transmitter, and light source is used in capsule endoscopy, a non-invasive method that permits a comprehensive examination of the gastrointestinal tract using wireless and disposable equipment known as a video capsule. The images captured by video capsules in the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are used to diagnose gastrointestinal illnesses. The capsule’s integrated camera shoots two photographs every second, and the battery lasts for eight hours.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic had drastic consequences on people across the world. Apart from the people who directly died due to the virus, the consequent lockdowns issued by the governments had a negative impact on the physical and mental health of the people. Patients who were not suffering from life-threatening diseases preferred to stay at home than get treatment or surgeries done. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the capsule endoscopy business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of elective procedures was postponed, delayed, canceled, and reduced, which had a substantial influence on the market.



Market Growth Factors



A Rise in the incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases



Gastrointestinal disorders affect the entire GI tract, as well as digestive organs such as the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Millions of people throughout the world suffer from gastrointestinal ailments, which are one of the primary sources of morbidity and mortality. According to a report published by the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders in 2019, GERD affects over one-third of the world’s population, resulting in bleeding problems, which drives the market pf capsule endoscopy. The incidence of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) ranges from 0.33 to 5.8 occurrences per 100,000 persons. The attention of governments has been drawn to a dramatic increase in fatality rates from these diseases.



Increase in Gastrointestinal Cancer Cases



In 2018, the global cancer burden increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths, according to the WHO. One out of every five men and one out of every six women in the world will develop cancer at some time in their lives, and one out of every eight men and one out of every eleven women will succumb to it. The global 5-year prevalence, or the number of people alive 5 years following a cancer diagnosis, is estimated to be 43.8 million. The growing number of patients is a crucial aspect driving the industry forward. Gastrointestinal cancer refers to cancers of the esophagus, pancreas, biliary system, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.



Market Restraining Factors



Marginal Risks Involved in Capsule Endoscopy



Capsule endoscopy is a safe way to diagnose bleeding and other GI issues that aren’t detected by conventional methods. However, there is still a small probability that the capsule will get "stuck" in the digestive tract (such as in an intestinal pocket caused by diverticular disease). There’s also a chance of bleeding if the capsule passes via a constricted tube (stricture) with inflammation or tissue injury. While intestinal obstruction is uncommon with capsule endoscopy, if necessary, an emollient purgative such as polypropylene glycol may be administered to help the capsule move. Double-balloon enteroscopy (in which two balloons alternately inflate and deflate) is a less common treatment that can gently urge the capsule through the obstruction site.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Capsule Endoscope and Work-stations & Recorders. The work-stations and recorders segment procured a substantial revenue share in the capsule endoscopy system market in 2021. A capsule endoscopy system consists of a workstation, data recorder, sensor, and software that work along with wireless capsules. The data recorder is a device that is worn around the patient’s waist and transmits the data acquired by the video capsule through sensors. The location and movement of the capsule inside the stomach can also be tracked using data recorders. Thus, a recorder is an essential part of making the procedure feasible. Hence, as the demand for capsule endoscopy grows, the demand for recorders is likely to follow.



Disease Type Outlook



Based on Disease Type, the market is segmented into Small Intestine Disorder, Esophageal Disorder, and Colonic Disorder. The small intestine disorder segment acquired the largest revenue share in the capsule endoscopy system market in 2021. These diseases are diagnosed during the capsule endoscopy procedure. Hence as the incidence of these small intestine diseases rises, the capsule endoscopy system market is likely to expand in the near future. The digestive tract includes the small intestine, sometimes known as the small bowel. Being the longest section of the digestive system, it connects the stomach and the large intestine. The small intestine absorbs vitamins and minerals when food passes through it during digestion.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest revenue share in the capsule endoscopy system market in 2021. The need for minimally invasive screening treatments is increasing in North America, as is the demand for technologically advanced products and systems, as well as improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, increased awareness about the early detection of diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and other chronic ailments is driving the growth of the capsule endoscopy system market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Check Cap Ltd., CapsoVision, Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd., IntroMedic Co., Ltd., RF Systems Lab, Shangxian Minimal Invasive, Inc., and AnX Robotica Corp.



Strategies Deployed in Capsule Endoscopy System Market



Nov-2021: Medtronic received FDA approval for PillCam Small Bowel 3 system. The PillCam SB3 integrates Medtronic’s PillCam technology with Amazon logistics, integration developed to ensure both timely and precise results for patients from the convenience of their homes.



Nov-2021: Fujifilm unveiled ColoAssist PRO, a real-time endoscope visualization system. The product was developed to help endoscopists in performing colonoscopies. ColoAssist PRO is the latest system of Fujifilm’s ELUXEO Ultra family of technologies. The real-time endoscope visualization system enables clinicians to visualize the configuration of the endoscope throughout the procedure and is intended to help healthcare professionals to optimally and precisely maneuver the colonoscope inside the patient.



Jun-2021: Fujifilm released Systems Integration platform, the industry’s first platform specially designed to improve image and data integration in endoscopy suites. This scalable solution allows the multi-video and image routing and display capacities that GI physicians require while performing advanced procedures. It does so through specifically designed hardware and software configurations.



Apr-2021: Medtronic released GI Genius, a medical device that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist clinicians to identify in real-time any potential irregularities in the colon during colonoscopies. Colonoscopies allow gastroenterologists to detect polyps and lesions that might develop into cancer as a means of screening and surveillance.



Jan-2021: Olympus Corporation formed a partnership with Hitachi, Ltd., a Japanese multinational corporation. Under the partnership, both companies aimed to jointly develop Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems. EUS is made up of a diagnostic ultrasound system and ultrasound flexible endoscopes. These devices are utilized in examinations to analyze the stage of cancer in the pancreas, liver, and bronchus, as well as in minimally-invasive care, contributing to the medical treatment.



Oct-2020: Olympus Corporation launched ENDO-AID, a product that allows real-time display of automatically detected suspicious lesions. ENDO-AID works together with the newly released EVIS X1, Olympus’ most advanced endoscopy system to date.



Jun-2020: AnX Robotica Corporation received FDA approval for NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) System. This is a unique system that enables complete, real-time visualization of the stomach using a pill-sized capsule enveloping a camera and is remote-controlled by the physician through proprietary magnetic technologies.



Jun-2018: CapsoVision entered into a partnership with PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group. Under the partnership, both companies aimed to sell CapsoCam Plus, the only capsule endoscope that is equipped with four cameras and provides 360° panoramic lateral imaging of the small bowel. CapsoVision planned to grow its CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud business through its innovative capsule technology and PENTAX Medical’s huge sales resources.



Jun-2018: IntroMedic formed a partnership with Stratis Medical, a trusted distributor of Medical Intomedic products. Under the partnership, Stratis Medical received the right to exclusively distribute IntroMedic’s MicroCam video capsule endoscopy system in the U.S. The device is developed to visualize and track the small bowel mucosa. The MicroCam is the first capsule endoscopy system with E-Field Propagation or Human Body Communication.



