The Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market size is expected to reach $140.8 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Type, By Cable Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289214/?utm_source=GNW

A cable blowing machine is made up of two parts, a head that ensures a secure fit of the duct through which the cable would be blown and a medium (air or water) supplied to the duct.



A sealing mechanism prevents the medium from entering the machine once the cable is placed into the duct via the head, a belt conveyor that pushes the cable towards the head, a base plate or frame on which the blowing machine’s subsystems are mounted, cable guidance, which is a system of bushes or rolls that guides the cable towards the blowing head; air or water connections that securely supply the medium to the blowing machine; a meter counter that shows the length of the blown cable; and a control module that allows the speed of cable insertion and the feeder’s propelling power to be controlled.



Transitioning from subterranean pulling to fiber optic cable blowing may be both exciting and demanding for cable installation contractors. To force the delicate fiber cable through a duct or innerduct, cable blowing equipment uses high-volume airflow of 200+ cfm and 100+ psi backpressure. To help the cable travel with the air flow, an air missile is attached to the front of the cable. As a result, air pressure can either drag the cable or push a missile as it drags the cable behind it.



Long-distance networks are usually installed using high-speed blowing machines. As compared to previous pulling techniques, the device makes it simple to twist and angulate fiber wires properly. The equipment’s blowing force pulls the cable neatly into the network’s curves, with no alterations to the path geometry. The fiber cable blowing equipment is ideal for laying down modern fiber optic cables with sensitive fibers and Nano cladding sizes. It provides increased micro-duct flexibility and aids in micro twists with minimal bend losses.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 problem underlined the importance of basic digital skills for everyone’s access to information and services. Data centers dedicated to healthcare and other human capital applications handle the increase in data traffic required to facilitate digital skills. These data centers require high-speed and long-distance transmission to reach a specific population. According to the OECD, fiber connectivity subscriptions climbed by 15% in OECD nations in June 2021 compared to June 2020, due to a drop-in internet usage caused by COVID-19, resulting in a higher market for high internet connectivity with fast download and upload rates.



Market Growth Factors



Fiber optic network development to connect data centers



Fiber optic cables are used for intra-data center and inter-data center communications. Intra-data center connectivity is achieved by employing optical interconnects within data centers placed in buildings or campuses. Since optical interconnects are used to connect two or more data centers, they operate at the metro or long-haul interconnect levels. Optical links between data centers can span thousands of kilometers and require high transmission speeds. A data center connects its routers to the internet through a coaxial or fiber optic cable. The cables that a coaxial cable links to normally run in bulk through the data center and under the earth.



Infrastructure development for telecommunications



The emergence of artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet of things has raised the demand for smart gadgets and other related applications. Interconnected technologies are critical for transporting, capturing, and transforming raw data into useful information throughout the telecommunications industry, which is critical for urban infrastructure reinforcement. The backbone for such infrastructural expansion is a high-speed fiber optic network that can carry massive amounts of data at rapid speeds from one point to another. The microwave radio spectrum is used by wireless communication systems to send data from one end to the other.



Market Restraining Factors



Disruptions in fiber optic deployment due to environmental issues



Environmental problems are a major source of fiber optic development delays. Rural landscapes are more varied than those found in densely populated metropolitan regions. The installer would encounter a variety of materials beneath the surface, the most typical of which are boulders. Rural network plans, which may be mountainous or subject to regular severe weather, have not been well-drafted. Furthermore, purchasing or contracting massive machines to clear boulders or bury cables deep below the surface may be out of reach for several suppliers. As a result, in poor nations, using cable blowers to lay underground fiber cables offers several technical challenges.



Power Type Outlook



Based on Power Type, the market is segmented into Pneumatically Powered, Hydraulically Powered, Electric-driven, and Drill-driven. The Hydraulically Powered segment registered a significant revenue share in the Cable Blowing Equipment Market in 2021. The blower on a hydraulically powered cable blowing machine is powered by hydraulic pressure. It’s an electric-powered wire-blowing machine that runs on pressurized oil. Since it can produce greater air pressure than other machines, this type of equipment is frequently utilized for huge projects.



Cable Type Outlook



Based on Cable Type, the market is segmented into Micro Duct and Normal Duct. The micro duct segment acquired the largest revenue share in the Cable Blowing Equipment Market in 2021. It is due to the ongoing need to lower the total cost of ownership and enhance network flexibility and scalability, particularly in large Fiber the Home deployments, along with the emerging implementation of the backbone and access network required to support 5G networks. Blown fibers micro cable systems have improved and developed over time, and modern air-blown cabling solutions and installation techniques match the needs of today’s networks in almost every region.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe segment procured the highest revenue share in the Cable Blowing Equipment Market in 2021. The expansion of the cable blowing equipment market in Europe is fueled by rising usage of connected and IoT devices, as well as increased investment in infrastructure development to enable 5G technology and data center applications. The semiconductor business has always gotten a lot of political attention because of its strategic relevance. Increasing requirement for semiconductor materials in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, the Internet of Things, and 5G, combined with competition among key players and consistent R&D spending, is expected to propel the European semiconductor industry forward during the forecast period. Europe has a strong foundation for established technology production, design, and research, which is being used to develop its semiconductor sector.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Plumettaz S.A., Condux International, Inc., General Machine Products, LLC (GMP) (Klein Tools), Fremco A/S (Storskogen Group), Lancier Cable GmbH, Asian Contec Ltd (Stanlay), Jakob Thaler GmbH, Upcom Telekomunikasyon, and Ningbo Marshine Power Technology Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Power Type



• Pneumatically Powered



• Hydraulically Powered



• Electric-driven



• Drill-driven



By Cable Type



• Micro Duct



• Normal Duct



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Plumettaz S.A.



• Condux International, Inc.



• General Machine Products, LLC (GMP) (Klein Tools)



• Fremco A/S (Storskogen Group)



• Lancier Cable GmbH



• Asian Contec Ltd (Stanlay)



• Jakob Thaler GmbH



• Upcom Telekomunikasyon



• Ningbo Marshine Power Technology Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________