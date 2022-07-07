Premera Appoints Amy Humphreys as New Chair of the Board of Directors

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera today announced Amy Humphreys has been named chair of the Board of Directors. Humphreys replaces Jack Heath, President and Chief Operating Officer of Washington Trust Bank, whose term as the chair expired. Heath remains on the board.

“Amy is a tremendous leader who has brought significant value to Premera since joining the board in 2017,” said Jeffrey Roe, President and CEO of Premera. “Though new to healthcare, she quickly grasped the keys to our business and has thoughtfully engaged both Premera’s board and management in pursuing our purpose of improving customers’ lives by making healthcare work better.”

Humphreys has 25 years of experience in manufacturing, commodities, global marketing, and distribution, including holding executive leadership positions with large privately held companies across several industries, such as seafood, dairy, and petroleum.

“Navigating the healthcare system can be a daunting challenge, even more so when you’re experiencing an unexpected health issue. Having an advocate at your side is crucial in moments like this,” Humphreys said. “What drew me to Premera is how the company embraces its role as an advocate for its members. I’m honored to serve on a board, and now as the chair, which is truly working to make a difference in healthcare.”

Humphreys also has strong roots in the Alaska business community through her past leadership roles with American Seafoods, one of Alaska's largest whitefish suppliers, Alaska seafood processor Icicle Seafoods, Bristol Bay Seafood Investments and Delta Western Inc., a leading petroleum distribution company operating throughout Alaska.

Humphreys earned an MBA from the University of Washington, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance from the University of Puget Sound.

“We are also very grateful for Jack’s impact on and dedication to Premera during his time as board chair,” Roe said. “His leadership as chair was instrumental in the continued growth of our business and evolution of our company.”

Heath, who joined the Premera board in 2011, began his tenure as the chair in 2018. While chair, Premera’s membership grew to more than 2.75 million members while the company also worked to address the primary care crisis and made significant investments in the community through the Premera Social Impact program.

Thanks to Heath’s guidance, Premera has implemented short and long-term strategies to improve primary care for its members. This includes collaborating with Kinwell Medical Group to open primary care clinics across Washington, which exclusively serve people who have Premera Blue Cross, Premera Blue Cross Medicare plans or LifeWise Health Plan of Washington as their primary insurance. Premera is also working to increase the availability of primary care and behavioral health services in rural and remote communities across both Washington and Alaska. Since 2017, Premera has committed more than $100 million in the communities it serves to help improve health outcomes and access to care.

“I’m proud of the profoundly impactful work Premera has achieved over the last several years, and it has been an honor to serve as the board chair,” Heath said. “What inspires me about the Premera board, and the company is that leadership doesn’t wait on the sidelines. We proactively tackle complex issues and work to make long-lasting changes for Premera’s customers.”

Heath has held his position at Washington Trust Bank since March 2000. Prior to this, he held numerous positions in commercial banking, marketing, investment services, and branch banking. Heath received a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from the University of Idaho and an MBA in finance from Gonzaga University.

To learn more about Premera’s leadership, visit https://www.premera.com/visitor/executives.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.75 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.