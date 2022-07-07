SelectHealth Names Geoffrey Swanson, M.D. as New Idaho Medical Director

Boise, Idaho, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive search, SelectHealth is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Swanson, M.D. has been named as the new Medical Director of SelectHealth in Idaho. He will start his new role in August 2022. As the new Idaho Medical Director, Dr. Swanson will be responsible for clinical operations, strategy, and services for the Idaho market.

Dr. Swanson has over 20 years of experience as a family practice physician and most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, Washington. In that role, he was the senior physician leader responsible for provider engagement, clinical product, and overall medical group performance. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Population Health at Asante in southern Oregon and held senior leadership positions at Propel Health in Oregon and with St. Luke’s Health Partners in Idaho.

At SelectHealth, Dr. Swanson will focus on his demonstrated success in the organization and integration of large multi-specialty provider groups. “SelectHealth is adding an innovative leader with a track record of results-driven achievements and knowledge of integrated health systems,” said Ed Castledine, Idaho market president of SelectHealth. “In addition to a strong background building provider networks, Dr. Swanson has significant clinical experience and is an excellent fit to drive SelectHealth toward clinical excellence, improved member experience, and best-in-class healthcare delivery in Idaho.”

Dr. Swanson is a board-certified family physician and received his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine. He is currently licensed to practice medicine in Washington and Idaho.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. We are committed to helping our members and everyone in our communities stay healthy. In Idaho, SelectHealth and St. Luke’s Health System, along with affiliated physicians, have formed an alliance that is transforming healthcare. Through our unique partnership, SelectHealth offers medical plans to individuals, families, and employers, as well as Medicare Advantage enrollees. For more information, please visit selecthealth.org.