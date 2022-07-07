Operation Gratitude Hosts Assembly Event to Create 6,000 Care Pouches to Celebrate Newest Air Force and Space Force Recruit Graduates

San Antonio, TX, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 13, Operation Gratitude will host an assembly event in San Antonio to create 6,000 Care Pouches for our newest Air Force and Space Force recruits. Volunteers will not only have the opportunity to pack Care Pouches, but will also be able to write heartfelt letters of thanks at the letter writing station, make paracord survival bracelets, and warm scarves and hats at the Handmade With Love knitting station. So, there will be something for everyone!

There will be two opportunities (plus a prep day!) for volunteers to participate in the assembly event:

Prep Day: July 12, 2022. Shift time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT.

Assembly Day shift 1: July 13 th , 2022, begins at 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT.

Assembly Day shift 2: July 13th, 2022, begins at 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT.

Event Location: The Patriots’ Casa-Texas A&M-San Antonio Campus. One University Way. San Antonio, TX 78224

Operation Gratitude Care Pouches contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, handmade items and most importantly, handwritten letters from grateful Americans from across the country. Care Pouches are more compact and come in reusable bags making them more convenient to take on the go. Operation Gratitude Care Packages and Care Pouches are a big part of the organization’s overarching mission to express deep appreciation for those who step forward to serve and sacrifice on our behalf.

The assembly will kick off after the National Anthem and the presentation the colors, then the work begins! Our CEO, James Johnson will address and thank the volunteers and attendees at 12:30pm in between the two shifts.

Media opp: Interviews with Operation Gratitude leadership, photo/video opp of volunteers preparing packages

For additional information, visit operationgratitude.com