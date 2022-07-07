The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289210/?utm_source=GNW

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a new class of anti-cancer medications that have been created in recent years. ADCs have shown to be a good substitute for conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy or combination therapy because of their low off-target effects and significant cytotoxicity at tumor locations. Several advances in antibody-drug engineering have resulted in very effective tumor-targeting medicines with a broad therapeutic window. Two ADCs are already on the market such as Brentuximab vedotin and Trastuzumab emtansine, and many others are in clinical development. Enzymes in conjunction with prodrugs have proven to be a viable option. Horseradish peroxidase (HRP), a glyco-enzyme, has been shown to convert the hormone indole-3-acetic acid (IAA) into a highly effective cytotoxic poison. The utilization of this mixture of IAA and HRP in techniques like gene-directed enzyme prodrug treatment (GDEPT) and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (ADEPT) has been studied (ADEPT).



For instance, the market is likely to rise due to increased investment in this industry by key players like Pfizer Inc., Piramal Pharma Solution, F. Hoffman La-Roche, and Seagen, for the development of novel ADCs for cancer treatment. Additionally, for example, to meet the increased demand for commercial ADCs in the UK, CDMO Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) committed USD 74.4 million to the formation of two modern antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) production facilities at its present sites in Grangemouth, Scotland in February 2022.



Clinical trials are being conducted by the majority of corporations in order to move new products to market and to achieve label expansion for products that have previously been approved. Seagen, for example, began phase 1 clinical trials of two new antibody-drug conjugates, SGN-B7H4V and SGN-PDL1V, in patients with advanced solid cancers in January 2022. Additionally, the business, in conjunction with Astellas, finished patient recruitment for the cohort K EV-103 trial, which is used to treat First-Line Metastatic Urothelial Cancer (mUC). Market expansion is likely to be fueled by the satisfactory completion of the clinical trial research and future product approval.



With the overall COVID-19 pandemic, the expansion of many industries saw a decline in demand, however, several other areas remained untouched and showed promising indicators of future growth. COVID-19 impacted several businesses in different ways. As activities within hospitals and healthcare facilities were severely limited due to social distancing and lockdown measures enacted by governments around the world, the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the antibody-drug conjugates business.



The rise in incidence of cancer within the population is a serious medical condition which is occurring due to various unknown reasons, and this have raised a substantial need of an advanced medical equipment to treat and cure various types of cancer diseases. Equipment in support is used extensively in companion diagnostics, customized pharmaceuticals, and other disease diagnostics, like illness risk assessment and drug research and development. The growing use of biomarkers in disease detection is one of the major factors anticipated to enhance antibody-drug conjugates market growth in the future years. The Lung and breast cancer are more existing cancers recorded since past few years.



Emerging country governments are increasing the expenditures in the healthcare sector. Governments around the world plan to enhance their health systems with this investment in order to deliver better and more modern solutions and minimize chronic disease cases. An ageing population, an increasing middle class, a growing proportion of lifestyle diseases, enhanced focus on public-private partnerships, fasten adoption of digital technologies, comprising of telemedicine, as well as enhanced investor interest and FDI inflows across the last two decades, are all boosting the growth of the healthcare infrastructure.



The exorbitant cost of cancer therapy is the most critical challenge facing the antibody-drug conjugates market. Prices for cancer medicines are rising in lockstep with their improving success rates. Cancer drugs can be expensive on a monthly basis, which the majority of people cannot manage. Even the wealthy, leave the poor or middle classes, struggle to bear the price of such costly therapies. The cost of medication may be multiple times what many people earn in a month. The rising price of cancer diagnosis and treatment in poor nations is another major impediment to the market’s growth. Patients are increasingly selecting various low-cost detection techniques, which is limiting the number of patients who are examined for the concerned purpose.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer, and Others. The blood cancer segment garnered a significant revenue share in the antibody-drug conjugates market in 2021. Blood cancer is the fifth most frequent malignancy worldwide and the second main cause of death from cancer. For instance, as per the National Foundation for Cancer Research, 186,400 new instances of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma will be diagnosed in the United States in 2021. Additionally, several product approvals would benefit the market.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Cleavable Linker, Non-Cleavable Linker, and Others. The cleavable linkers segment acquired the highest revenue share in the antibody-drug conjugates market in 2021. Cleavable linkers are the most widely employed technology for an effective outcome of ADCs in cancer treatment because of the ability to stay stable in the bloodstream for longer periods of time and release a cytotoxin from ADCs.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the antibody-drug conjugates market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The region’s supremacy is due to well-established research facilities for the creation of novel ADCs, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and a rise in the prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, cancer will affect 1.9 million people in the United States in 2022, resulting in 609,360 deaths. Market growth is likely to be fueled by the approval of new ADCs in the region. For example, the FDA authorized Tidvak in September 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent cervical or metastatic cancer.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Pfizer, Inc. are the forerunners in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market. Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Seagen, Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.



Mar-2022: Seagen joined hands with Sanofi, a French multinational healthcare company. This collaboration aimed to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets and use Sanofi’s proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen’s proprietary ADC technology.



Jan-2022: Pfizer signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Dren Bio, a biopharmaceutical company, a developer of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. This agreement aimed to concentrate on the discovery and development of therapeutic bispecific antibodies for select oncology targets utilizing Dren Bio’s proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform.



Jan-2022: Gilead Sciences joined hands with Merck, a German multinational science and technology company. This collaboration aimed to analyze the integration of Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Gilead’s Trop-2 targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy). Under this collaboration, Merck would sponsor a global Phase 3 clinical trial of Trodelvy in unification with KEYTRUDA as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic NSCLC.



Aug-2021: Seagen entered into an agreement with RemeGen, a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company based in China. This agreement aimed to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC and maximize the potential of disitamab vedotin.



Jun-2021: GlaxoSmithKline entered into an agreement with iTeos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. This agreement aimed to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody presently in phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer.



Mar-2021: Pfizer signed a worldwide license agreement with Pyxis Oncology, a preclinical oncology company. This agreement aimed to develop and commercialize two antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) candidates and a license to Pfizer’s ADC technology platform, also allowing expansion of the ADC portfolio and strengthening the developmental capabilities, and demonstrating successful implementation of overarching corporate strategy to align in-house organic growth with strategic in-licensing and partnerships to develop the multi-asset multi-platform portfolio.



Nov-2020: AstraZeneca joined hands with Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as accurate medicines. This collaboration aimed to create and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and unification therapies for the treatment of cancer.



Sep-2020: Seagen joined hands with Merck, a German multinational science and technology company. This collaboration aimed to start a wide joint development program evaluating ladiratuzumab vedotin as monotherapy and in integration with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and other LIV-1-expressing solid tumors.



Jul-2020: AstraZeneca came into an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, a global pharmaceutical company. This agreement aimed to receive potential new medicine for the treatment of many tumor types, DS-1062, Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2)-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).



Jul-2020: Daiichi Sankyo Company joined hands with Gustave Roussy, the first leader cancer-research hospital in Europe. This collaboration aimed to enhance and allow the development of patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402) and DS-1062, two of Daiichi Sankyo’s lead DXd antibody drugs conjugates (ADCs), in lung and breast cancer.



Jul-2020: F. Hoffman-La Roche joined hands with Immunomedics, a biotechnology company. This collaboration aimed to extend the clinical trial collaboration to analyze sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy), a Trop-2-directed antibody conjugated to a topoisomerase I inhibitor (SN-38) also Roche would be conducting two open-label, multicenter, randomized Phase Ib/II studies utilizing its MORPHEUS platform.



Jun-2020: GlaxoSmithKline came into a partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company. This partnership aimed to comprise IDEAYA’s Synthetic Lethality programs MAT2A, Pol Theta, and Werner Helicase programs anticipated to reach clinical trials in the next three years.



Jan-2022: Takeda Pharmaceutical took over Adaptate Biotherapeutics, a UK company focused on developing antibody-based therapeutics. This acquisition aimed for Takeda to gather Adaptate’s antibody-based ?? T cell engager platform, comprising pre-clinical candidate and discovery pipeline programs.



Oct-2020: Gilead Sciences took over Immunomedics, a Morris Plains, New Jersey-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This acquisition aimed to deliver Gilead with Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that was granted fastened approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) that received minimum two prior therapies for metastatic disease.



Aug-2021: GlaxoSmithKline received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly), a programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody. This approval aimed to provide treatment to adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) repetitive or advanced solid tumors, as ascertained by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following before treatment that has no satisfactory substitute treatment options.



Sep-2021: Astellas Pharma and Seagen received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) for PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin). This approval aimed at radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma that progressed post-anti-cancer chemotherepy.



Apr-2021: ADC Therapeutics received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ADC Therapeutics’ ZYNLONTA, as a third-line therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) difuse large Bcell lymphoma (DLBCL). This approval aimed to include patients with DLBCL developing from high-grade B-cell lymphoma and low-grade lymphoma.



