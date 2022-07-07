The Global Antibacterial Soap Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Soap Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289209/?utm_source=GNW

The most frequent antibacterial ingredients in soap are triclosan and triclocarban. In addition, benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride, and chloroxylenol are all typical antibacterial chemicals in soaps.



The demand for antibacterial soap is rising due to a number of factors, including increased awareness of the significance of personal hygiene and the health advantages connected with it. Contaminated hands are to blame for the majority of foodborne illnesses. Germs on hands enter the body through the mouth while eating, producing illnesses such as diarrhoea and lowering the immune system’s resistance. Hand washing with soap and water can reduce diarrhoea-related fatalities by half. Furthermore, studies reveal that hand washing can avert one million fatalities per year. Additionally, by destroying germs on the body and hands, antibacterial soap can prevent respiratory disorders such as colds and flu. As per the World Bank, daily hand washing with water and soap can significantly cut healthcare costs. Due to this, the antibacterial soap market is likely to develop throughout the forecast period due to increased awareness about hygiene and cleanliness.



The antibacterial soap market is predicted to develop in the future due to manufacturers’ increased focus on forming strategic alliances with leading retail chains to expand their reach and offer a wider range of customers. Reckitt-Benckiser, for example, announced a relationship with Jumia, one of Africa’s major e-commerce platforms, in March 2020. This collaboration aims to provide low-cost hygiene products to Africa’s people.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak had a beneficial impact on market growth. Antibacterial soap demand is increased as a result of panic buying and stockpiling. The government launched public awareness campaigns encouraging people to wash their hands frequently in order to eliminate the virus and restrict its spread. As the fear of becoming ill motivates homes to utilize cleaning products, Covid-19 has pushed some of the country’s major packaged goods producers to bring out new hygiene and germ-protection soaps in a highly competitive area. After the outbreak of the coronavirus illness pandemic, hand washing with soap and disinfectants is inescapable as the main method of preventing infection transmission in communities & healthcare facilities.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Awareness Of Personal And Household Hygiene



Maintaining cleanliness is critical for reducing the onset and spread of diseases brought on by unsanitary behaviours. People can limit the spread of germs by washing infectious microorganisms off hands, utensils, and clothing. According to the World Health Organization’s article "Forgetting to Wash Your Hands Can Cost Lives," published in May 2017, over 400,000 babies and 30,000 moms die each year due to diseases caused by poor sanitation and hand washing practices.



Market Growth Fueled By Product Innovation



To entice customers, key players are working on developing unique solutions like fragrance-free deodorants, and clear soap scrubs. Furthermore, players are making attempts to incorporate organic and vegan components, as well as working on creating eco-friendly packaging solutions, in order to move toward sustainable products. For example, Dove, a Unilever brand, declared in October 2019 that by the end of 2020, all of its beauty bar products will be plastic-free. Moreover, businesses are taking steps to reduce their use of plastic by increasing the usage of recycled plastic and substituting plastic packaging with more environmentally friendly materials like paper and metal.



Market Restraining Factors



Triclosan And Health Issues



Today, triclosan can be found in a variety of places. To avoid bacterial contamination, it has been added to a variety of consumer products, including apparel, kitchenware, furniture, and toys. As a result, people’s long-term exposure to triclosan is more than previously assumed, raising worries about the possible hazards of using this substance for the rest of their lives. Furthermore, laboratory investigations have raised the potential that triclosan contributes to the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Antibiotic resistance may have a major impact on the effectiveness of medical therapies.



Forms Outlook



Based on Forms, the Antibacterial Soap Market is divided into Bar, Powder, and Liquid. The Bar segment garnered a significant revenue share in the antibacterial soap market in 2021. The market is growing as a certain section of consumers still prefer to use the bar form of soap, because of factors like ease to use, more comfort, and easy to carry the bar wherever the consumer want, in case consumer is in travelling mode.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Antibacterial Soap Market is bifurcated into Hand Wash and Body Wash. The hand wash segment acquired the highest revenue share in the antibacterial soap market in 2021. The growth of the market is aided by increased knowledge of the health benefits of hand washing as well as antibacterial soap market demand for cleaning hands to avoid infections and ailments caused by contaminated hands.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the Antibacterial Soap Market is fragmented into supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacy stores, Online Sales, and other channels. The supermarkets and hypermarket segment acquired the highest revenue share in the antibacterial soap market in 2021. The growth can be attributed to the increased penetration of independent retail behemoths like Walmart and Costco, which are improving product visibility and drawing a bigger consumer base. Furthermore, consumers like to inspect skincare goods in person before purchasing, which is driving sales via these channels.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the Antibacterial Soap Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the antibacterial soap market with the largest revenue share in 2021, and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period. It is due to a number of factors, including population growth, increased health awareness, urbanization, and increased penetration of liquid antibacterial soaps, increased disposable income, improved living standards, and an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, 3M Company, Unilever PLC, Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), The Procter and Gamble Company, Amway Corporation, and Vi-Jon, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Antibacterial Soap Market



2021-Aug: GOJO Industries-Europe unveils breakthrough innovation in hand wash with its brand-new ‘healthy soap’ plus revolutionary dispensing system. PURELL HEALTHY SOAP™ sets a new standard for soap performance, enabling users to achieve their deepest clean ever, thanks to its ‘CLEAN RELEASE™ Technology’ (CRT). This breakthrough technology allows the product to reach into areas of the skin which are hard to reach. More than 99% of dirt and germs is removed from hands, and up to 3.4 times fewer germs are left on the skin, compared to standard soaps.



2021-Mar: Dettol partners with CleanedUp to support small businesses in the UK. The new partnership will offer businesses access to hygiene products, free hand sanitiser or wipe dispensers and enhanced cleaning training materials.



2021-Feb: Dial, a brand of Henkel, to introduce the launch of Clean + Gentle™, the same clean you can count on, now in gentle, hypoallergenic formulas. The line will include body washes and antibacterial foaming hand washes that are not only hypoallergenic, but also dermatologist-tested and made without dyes, parabens, phthalates, and silicones.



2021-Jan: Unilever and Innova Partnerships, a boutique consultancy that supports the growth and commercial development of health care companies, have launched a joint venture biotechnology company, Penrhos Bio, to commercialise a technology that means self-cleaning surfaces could become a reality. Penhros Bio could help to tackle some of the biggest societal and environmental challenges of the 21st century.



2020-Feb: P&G announced the launch of Microban 24, a new brand of antibacterial home sanitizing products that keeps surfaces protected against bacteria for 24 hours when used as directed. Not only does Microban 24 kill 99.9% of bacteria on contact, but it also keeps working throughout the day. Microban 24 provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for a full 24 hours, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.



2018-Apr: Amway announced a new strategic partnership for research and development with a global leader in microbiome testing, Microbiome Insights, Inc.. For Amway, microbiome research and scientific discovery will aid in the development of future high-performing nutrition, beauty and even home products.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Hand wash



• Body wash



By Form



• Liquid



• Powder



• Bar



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket & Hypermarket



• Pharmacy stores



• Online Sales



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• 3M Company



• Unilever PLC



• Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited)



• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



• Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Amway Corporation



• Vi-Jon, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289209/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________