Recommendation Engines Market Size is projected to reach USD 54 Billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 37%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recommendation engine is a data-filtering system that allows marketers to make relevant product recommendations to customers in real-time. It recommends acceptable product catalogs to an individual using advanced algorithms and data analysis techniques like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).





Global Recommendation Engines Market to Soar as Need for Customization of Digital Commerce Experiences Across Mobile and Web Rises

For a company to flourish, better, personalized customer service and the quality of the solution/service are required. Customer contentment and retention are the most crucial aspects of improving customer service that is likely to fuel market expansion.

Businesses are looking for tactics and technology to help them get an advantage over their competition by providing highly personalized customer experiences. Private data is used in these interactions to deliver a better experience to millions of customers. The execution determines the final result. When done right, personalized customer experiences may help businesses stand out, build client loyalty, and gain a long-term competitive advantage, which is important in today's competitive climate.

Customers no longer make purchasing decisions in stores, preferring to do them online in web browsers and on mobile phones in front of the digital shelf. Price, positioning, and advertising of stores' products are no longer just compared to things on nearby shelves but also alternatives from shops with websites all over the world. In this aspect, AI and machine learning-based recommendation engines ensure that consumers' requirements and products are on par, helping businesses to stay one step ahead of their competitors.





Recommendation Engines Market to Benefit from Growing Adoption of Controlling, Merchandising, and Inventory Rules

Additionally, advances in technology have created a huge potential to use data to make better decisions. Since the customer journey has gotten increasingly complex in recent years, focusing on a single activity or channel misses the bigger picture of how customers interact with various other touchpoints on their approach to purchasing. Various technologies let retailers and marketers reconcile several touchpoints in the customer journey and create a unique consumer identity.

Marketers can use these technologies to follow a customer's progress through the purchasing funnel and reach out to them via their preferred channel. Companies can also use the granularity to understand better how customers interact with their media and credit each interaction, allowing them to optimize their media buying. Furthermore, because these insights are created in near real-time, marketers may take advantage of chances to increase engagement and impact purchase decisions along the customer journey.

Furthermore, as a result of increased digital commerce and tighter operating budgets, e-Commerce players have been pushed to make informed decisions about the technology and solutions they invest in, allowing them to maximize their ROI. To understand customers and their expectations for convenient and consistent shopping experiences, today's businesses seek strategic solutions that enable them to maximize customer conversion. As a result, retailers around the world are predicted to boost their use of recommendation engines over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 54 Billion by 2030 CAGR 37% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Type, End-User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors IBM Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc), Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Unbxd Inc Key Market Opportunities Rising Adoption for Controlling, Merchandising, and Inventory Rules Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Customization of Digital Commerce Experience Across Mobile and Web





Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a tremendous impact on how businesses connect with their customers. Regardless of how the crisis plays out, customers want a high level of service that satisfies their expectations.

Customers increasingly embrace self-service options such as chat, SMS, and conversational bots. As a result, businesses must make these technologies available to give a terrific client experience while reducing dependency on traditional brick-and-mortar and live events, which are no longer sustainable in this age of social distancing. The increasing use of technology in these businesses is projected to improve the value of recommendation engines.

Before the pandemic, 70% of AppDynamics App Attention Index respondents predicted that digital interactions would be even more personalized than face-to-face interactions. Personalization is becoming increasingly important. Such examples highlight the value of a recommendation engine for any business.





Key Highlights

The global recommendation engines market is projected to reach USD 54 billion by 2030, from USD 3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period (2022–2030) .

is projected to reach USD 54 billion by 2030, from USD 3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to register a . By deployment mode , the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in the global recommendation engines market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 38%, generating revenue of USD 43 billion by 2030.

, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in the global recommendation engines market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 38%, generating revenue of USD 43 billion by 2030. By type , the hybrid recommendation systems segment dominated the recommendation engines market and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 39% revenue of USD 20 billion by 2030.

, the hybrid recommendation systems segment dominated the recommendation engines market and are projected to grow at a by 2030. By End-user industry, the retail sector held the largest share in the recommendation engines market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 37%, generating a revenue of USD 19 billion by 2030.





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the global recommendation engines market, with revenue predicted to grow at a CAGR of 39% to USD 23 billion by 2030.

Alibaba, an e-Commerce giant, utilizes AI and machine learning to power its suggestions. For example, Alibaba's search engineering team developed AI OS, an online service platform that combines personalized search, recommendation, and advertising

At a CAGR of 36% estimated to generate USD 14 billion in revenue by 2030, the North American region holds the second-largest proportion of the global recommendation engines market.

The United States has a strong innovation ecosystem that is fueled by strategic investments in advanced technology, complemented by the presence of major companies and entrepreneurs from around the world, as well as renowned research institutions, which have accelerated the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are highly supportive of recommendation engines in the North American region.





List of Top Key Companies

IBM Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)

Amazon Web Services Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc

Unbxd Inc

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Qubit Digital

Algonomy Software Pvt Ltd

Recolize GmbH

Adobe Inc.





Global Recommendation Engines Market: Segmentation

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Type

Collaborative Filtering

Content-based Filtering

Hybrid Recommendation Systems

Other Types

By End-user Industry

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Market News

In May 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has made various improvements to its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing offering, with the goal of making it more useful to a wider range of clients. In particular, AWS plans to enable many companies, including startups, large corporations, and government agencies, to become more flexible and innovate more quickly at a lower cost in 2022.

In May 2022, Microsoft's security business is growing faster than any of its other products, and the company is now beefing up its capabilities with three new services aimed at helping businesses detect and respond to cyberattacks.

In May 2022, as Microsoft is a leader in cloud software and infrastructure, its technology is already the backbone of many organizations of all sizes. This positions the company to not only provide security software to its customers but also to provide advisory services in a market where demand significantly outnumbers supply.

In April 2022, this year, Google LLC will spend $9.5 billion on data centers and offices in the United States, which is $2.5 billion more than it spent in 2021. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc., described the investment strategy in a blog post published today. According to the CEO, the search giant expects to generate at least 12,000 full-time jobs in the United States by the end of the year. In Google's business ecosystem, tens of thousands of new jobs are likely to be created.

Feb 2022- Neudesic, a major U.S. cloud services consultant specializing primarily in the Microsoft Azure platform and bringing skills in multi-cloud, has been acquired by IBM. IBM's portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud services will be greatly expanded as a result of this acquisition, and the company's hybrid cloud and AI strategy will be further advanced.





