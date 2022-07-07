FrontFanz Announces IEO on ExMarkets

London, UK , July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFanz, a censorship-resistant Web3 content-sharing platform that connects content creators with fans and monetization opportunities, has partnered with ExMarkets, the market-leading crypto crowdfunding platform, to conduct its token sale via an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on July 20th, 2022.



FrontFanz

ExMarkets is a new generation crypto exchange that has quickly become the go-to IEO launchpad for the most promising crypto projects. ExMarkets provides launchpad, token listing, and market-making services with unmatched efficiency, affordability, reliability, and global reach to new and rapidly-growing crypto-based projects of all types.

FrontFanz, which recently came out of stealth mode, has quickly established itself as a fair, transparent, and fan-focused platform that allows content creators to create, share, and monetize their content without the fear of censorship, chargebacks or deplatforming. It is a highly promising venture that was founded by Rosey Sin and Stacey Carlaa, two well-known and respected figures in the social media and content creation spaces. Their successful track records as content creators have helped them sign over 400 new content creators who generate approx. $48 million annually and reach over 32 million users across social media.

While the social media and content creator movements continue to gain widespread acceptance and adoption, many influencers continue to face an uphill task when it comes to sharing and monetizing their content online. From strict content guidelines and complex payment processing procedures to chargebacks and other inefficiencies, too many influencers are sidelined by what is an otherwise lucrative market that everyone should be able to participate in fairly, easily, and transparently.

Regarding the IEO and the FrontFanz platform, Founder & CEO Rosey Sin said: “FrontFanz is the first truly censorship-resistant content creation and sharing platform. Our creators can freely monetize their content and express themselves without the restrictions that have long been placed on creators on centralized, platform-focused solutions. We are creator-focused – the way it should be – and we are confident in our model and the expertise of ExMarkets to bring our platform to new users all around the world.”

Ms. Sin said that creators recognize that they leave a considerable amount of money on the table with traditional content-sharing platforms due to chargebacks, unfair transaction fees, and revenue splits. With the arrival of FrontFanz and the upcoming IEO, the FrontFanz team is eager to change the status quo and is excited about the next stages of the platform’s growth.

Co-Founder Stacey Carlaa commented on the IEO as well and said: “FrontFanz is built entirely as a Web3 content service. With zero censorship and effective content creation, monetization, and fan engagement tools, we’re changing the standard of high fees, difficult payment processes, and restricted access.”

Ms. Carlaa continued to say that although the content creation industry has undergone unmatched growth over the last few years, there is still work to be done and creators and users should still demand better services.” From reducing upload speeds and creating communities to lowering costs and bringing the fun back to all players, Ms. Carlaa says that FrontFanz is redefining best-in-class sharing and content creation for creators and fans alike.

While the concept of a decentralized content streaming service is not new, getting the user experience right and getting the right critical mass of content creators has been the main obstacle for many aspiring platforms launched in this space. Now with hundreds of creators buying into the FrontFanz mission and community spirit – including influencers Missbkreutz, Sonia Amat, Swedish Bella, Ana Espinola, Dalila Ortega, Andrew England, Ruby Alexia, Crystal Foster, Alenee Aisha, and Jade Filomena, all of whom are joining FrontFanz as official brand ambassadors to help support FrontFanz’s growth and have a combined 32+ million social media followers and generate over $48 million in annual subscription fees – FrontFanz looks poised for bigger and brighter things post-IEO.

Beginning on July 20th, the IEO will run for 20 days. To learn more about the project or to sign up for the IEO, please visit us.

About FrontFanz

FrontFanz is the next evolution in the distribution of fan-based content sharing. The platform boasts a censorship-resistant model where content creators can safely and efficiently create content, engage with fans, and grow their brand without ANY fear of demonetization. For more news on FrontFanz to sign up, please head over to the official website. You’re home now. Settle in.

About

ExMarkets is a next-generation crypto crowdfunding platform. It focuses on delivering the tools needed for crypto projects to achieve success. It is the world’s #1 crypto crowdfunding platform and harnesses the power of community to deliver capital solutions to promising crypto initiatives. With a wide range of services offered, including IEO launchpad, token listing, and market making services, as well as staking, ambassadorships and partnerships with leading figures in the industry, and open staking pools, ExMarkets is the new, best-in-class platform for all your project’s fundraising and investment needs. Learn more at https://exmarkets.com/.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This press release should not be interpreted as a suggestion to buy, sell, or hold any security or investment, or to engage in any investing approach. It is your duty to analyze whether any investment, financial strategy, security, or related transaction is suitable for you based on your investment objectives, financial resources, and risk tolerance.

Via KISS PR Crypto PR Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com



