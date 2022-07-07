Aluminum Extrusion Market size is projected to reach USD 146.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum extrusion market is the talk of the town at the current times in the global industrial scenario, with the advantages it comes with. The light-weight and durable products with high corrosion resistance caters to most of the needs of the manufacturing industries globally. The global aluminum extrusion market is mainly categorized into four regions, namely- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is the most dominant one registering a CAGR of 7% by 2030.





Demand for Customized Extruded Products in Various Industries Creating Opportunities for Manufacturers and Start-Up Owners

Today, industries are focusing more on providing cutting-edge technology to their consumers and making their user experience memorable with their products. This is why the majority of the industries are trying to customize their products with respect to the needs and demands of their end consumers. Aluminum extruded material is the only affordable option available in the market that can be utilized effectively for the said purpose.

With the aluminum extrusion process, manufacturers can produce a wide range of products irrespective of size and shape on a single machine or equipment. A single equipment can help you produce a number of products without any extra costs incurred by the machinery. As the demand for customized extruded products is increasing, it is expected to create further opportunities for the market, manufacturers and potential start-up owners.





Report Metric and Details

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 146.2 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End-Use, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aluminum Products Company, Arconic Corporation, Bahrain Aluminum Extrusion Co. (Balexco), Century Extrusions limited, China, Zhongwang, Hindalco Key Market Opportunities Increase in Demand for Customized Extruded Products Creating Opportunities for Manufacturers and Start-Up Owners Key Market Drivers Increase in Demand for Light-Weight, Durable, and High-Corrosion Resistant Extruded Products Driving the Aluminum Extrusion Market Growth





Impact of Covid-19 on Global Aluminum Extrusion Market –



There is nothing new and extravagant to discuss the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as almost everybody on the planet has been antagonistically impacted by the pandemic. The aluminum extrusion market saw slight ruin with the decrease in the interest for automotive and development needs, as the whole business was positioned at a point.

As indicated by a report, the global market saw a sharp decrease in the said period which straightforwardly impacted the advancement of the aluminum extrusion market. Alongside this, the lockdown across the globe made an interruption of the worldwide inventory network, which is the justification for the postponements on imports and commodities, causing huge production and demand & supply gap.





Key Highlights –

The global aluminum extrusion market was valued at USD 86,537 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 1,46,202 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 86,537 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 1,46,202 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By product type , the mill-finished products segment is expected to dominate the market with an estimated figures of USD 82628 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%.

, the mill-finished products segment is expected to dominate the market with an estimated figures of USD 82628 million by 2030 at a By end-use , the building and construction segment has the maximum market value of USD 85167 million by 2030 at the CAGR of 6%.

, the building and construction segment has the maximum market value of USD 85167 million by 2030 at the The Asia-Pacific region holds the major share of the global aluminum extrusion market with an estimated market value of USD 41466 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%.





List of Key Players –

Aluminum Products Company

Arconic Corporation

Bahrain Aluminum Extrusion Co. (Balexco)

Century Extrusions limited

China Zhongwang

Hindalco





Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation –

By Product

Mill-Finished

Anodized

Powder Coated

By End-Use

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa





Market News –

In December 2021 , Aluminum Products Company signed a treaty to achieve the international copper alliance membership.

, Aluminum Products Company signed a treaty to achieve the international copper alliance membership. In April 2021 , Arconic Corporation purchased Group annuity contract to reduce the gross pension obligation by USD 1 billion.

, Arconic Corporation purchased Group annuity contract to reduce the gross pension obligation by USD 1 billion. In December 2020, Hindalco announced the opening of new production facility at Silvassa to strengthen company’s market presence over the western and southern regions of India.

Asia-Pacific’s Aluminum Beverage Cans to Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period





