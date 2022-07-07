MTE Launches Matrix® Air EC Motor Filter to Increase Energy Efficiency in HVAC-R and Data Center Cooling Applications

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTE Corporation, a leader in power quality solutions, releases its Matrix Air EC Motor Filter that is designed to mitigate harmonics that are produced by electronically commutated motors (ECMs). This new solution is optimized for HVAC-R and data center cooling applications and can also be used anywhere ECMs are installed such as conveyance systems, variable refrigeration flow equipment, and refrigerated displays.

ECMs combine the benefits of DC electric motors with integrated drives and are primarily used to control the speed of fans such as those found in data center fan walls and air handling units. However, because ECMs emulate variable frequency drives (VFDs), they produce damaging harmonics that degrade and "pollute" lineside power quality which causes nuisance tripping, equipment to overheat, and problems with electrical utilities.

MTE's Matrix Air resolves these harmonic issues to provide greater stability across fan speed ranges which allows ECMs to operate at full speed and higher efficiency.

Ahsan Javed, President of MTE, says Matrix Air is producing groundbreaking results. "EC motors are growing in adoption as applications demand higher efficiency and control. Our proprietary Matrix Air design is ideally suited to help these critical systems run cooler, smoother and without downtime. The benefits are tangible, with a large data center customer now saving thousands on their electrical bills all while enhancing uptime and reliability."

Matrix Air is based on MTE's patented Matrix AP Filter product line. As each application is unique in terms of fans, load, and other technical requirements, MTE designs a customized solution that meets all customer specifications.

MTE's Director of Engineering, Todd Shudarek, says his engineering staff has the qualifications to assess applications and prove out the right solution. "Our engineers take a hands-on approach and work directly with customers and other engineers to gather the right information they need to design the solution that fits the application. We are currently working on multiple custom Matrix Air projects with customers."

He also states that Matrix Air is 25% smaller in size to competitive options. "We developed Matrix Air to fit within already densely packed electronics cabinets. With limited space, it was imperative that we minimize the footprint."

For more information about Matrix Air, visit https://www.mtecorp.com/products/harmonic-filters/matrix-air-ec-motor-filter/.

###

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes passive harmonic filters, line/load reactors, link chokes, dV/dt and sinewave motor protection filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, and custom magnetic products for the most demanding industries. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com.

MTE Contact:

John Gregor

Marketing Communications Manager

(262) 946-2867

john.gregor@mtecorp.com

www.mtecorp.com

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, food products and services, sports, training, education, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other segments. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Matrix® Air









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment