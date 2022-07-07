New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse

ATLANTA, GA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce HLTH112: Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse to the online child care training course catalog.

Child care professionals often find themselves on the front lines in the fight against child abuse and neglect. That is because, aside from family members, child care professionals are likely to spend more time with children than anyone else. As a result, they are often in a position to identify possible signs of abuse and neglect. Moreover, aside from moral obligations, child care professionals are legally required to report suspected signs of maltreatment to the proper authorities.

It is also important for child care professionals to know what constitutes child maltreatment and preventative strategies because, unfortunately, they are sometimes reported as perpetrators. This is why ongoing training on this topic is essential for keeping children safe. A caregiver might be the one that helps a child out of an abusive situation. Their actions will serve the child′s best interests and may save a life. ECE professionals have the power to change all children′s lives, especially a neglected child who has experienced maltreatment.

"Child abuse occurs at every socioeconomic level, across ethnic and cultural lines, within all religions, and at all levels of education," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Therefore, all teachers and caregivers need to be aware of the signs and reporting procedures, no matter where they live or work.”

HLTH112: Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

