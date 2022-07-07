Electric Bus Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global electric vehicle market is growing at a rapid pace with the increase in fuel prices and the overall awareness spread regarding the hazardous effects of emissions from conventional vehicles. With major countries opting for electric buses for their public transport means, the global electric bus market is gaining a forward push to reach the all-time high revenue figures during the forecast period (2022– 2030). The evolution of electric vehicles reduces carbon and other hazardous emissions into the atmosphere. Along with this, the increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles with high performance and low emissions is driving the electric vehicles market on a positive note.





High Demand for Fuel-Efficient, High-Performance and Low Emission Buses Driving the Global Electric Bus Market Growth

The conventional fuels like petrol and diesel will not be there as these are not renewable sources of energy and will soon get exhausted with time. To support sustainable development and environment saving activities, there was a need to find alternative sources of fuel, which led to the evolution of electric vehicles. Electric buses are way more economical than conventionally fueled buses, as the electric bus converts over 50% of the electric energy from the grid power at the wheels. The demand for electric vehicles has increased with the high performance and the high fuel efficiency offered. At one full charge, an electric bus can travel up to 150kms of distance, which is just amazing and cost-saving.





Report Scope Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.1 Billion by 2030 CAGR 18% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Propulsion Type, By Power Output, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AB Volvo, Ankai Bus, BYD Company, Daimler AG, NFI Group Inc. Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements with Proactive Government Initiatives



Create Huge Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient, High-Performance and Low Emission Buses Driving Global Market

Reduction in Battery Prices Boosting the Global Electric Bus Market Growth





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/electric-bus-market/request-sample





Reduction in Battery Prices Boosting Global Electric Bus Market Growth

Electric vehicles can't be worked constantly on an AC power supply due to power fluctuations. Hence all such vehicles work on a DC power supply and use batteries to store the energy. For this, Li-Ion batteries are utilized in the electric vehicles that power the whole vehicle alongside every one of the extras inside the transport. The expense of batteries was a vital worry for the vehicle specialists, as the expense of an electric vehicle's battery was way higher. It has a significant influence on the general cost of an electric bus.

Thus, the battery packs are considered a significant expense part that influences the market development in the long run. However, presently, the costs of electric vehicle batteries have gone down with the innovative headways occurring in the electric vehicles portion. This is ending up one more driving variable for the global electric bus market, as the primary expense part for electric transport is accessible at a negligible expense and thus expanding the buy amount.





Technological Advancements and Government Initiatives Create Huge Opportunities in the Global Electric Bus Market

There have been mass technological changes in electric vehicles since their introduction in 2010. The battery capacity, increased performance and efficiency, designs and aesthetics, IoT connected buses, fleet systems, etc., are some of the technological advancements in the electric vehicle segment in recent years. The near future will see the giant technological evolution in electric vehicles that may see favorable changes in the electric buses as far as technology is concerned, which has opened a wide range of opportunities in the Research & Development, Manufacturing, Electric technology, Artificial Intelligence in electric buses , fleet management services, etc.

Apart from this, favorable government policies play a key role in the growth of the electric bus market. The government's subsidies make people think about buying an electric vehicle with the cost-cutting schemes offered by the government. Even manufacturing plants for electric vehicles get many benefits from the government, starting from land acquisition to tax relaxations. This is why the electric vehicle market is a hot topic at this point of time, as it is offering an once-in-a-lifetime chance to earn and create a revolution in the automotive industry.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/electric-bus-market





Impact of Covid-19 on Global Electric Bus Market

Covid-19 had adverse effects on the electric bus market, with the complete shutdown of the entire transportation industry. The manufacturing facilities of electric buses were completely stopped with various factors like unavailability of the labor force, minimal resources, disruption of the supply chain, and most important one was the sudden stoppage of subsidies from the government.

The most adverse effect was the global supply chain disruption that created a huge shortage of essential raw materials and accessories, leading to a complete manufacturing stoppage. But as the Covid norms were eased by most of the countries, and things went back to normal, everything has come into its place, and booming the market with double the pace.





Regional Analysis of Global Electric Bus Market –

Geographically, the global electric bus market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is the most dominant region which had a market value of USD 14196 million in 2021 and anticipated to reach at USD 40325 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12%. The Asia-Pacific being the significant economy has favorable policies for assembling and dispersion of electric vehicles. Numerous nations in the region have started using electric transports for their public transport and states are additionally profiting extraordinary advantages and expense relaxations with sponsorships for electric vehicle manufacturing units.

Europe is known as an automotive hub, and has the highest number of electric vehicle manufacturing units. Many European countries utilize electric buses for their public transportation, which is why the region is fuelling global electric bus market. It accounted for a market value of USD 999 million in 2021 and growing to USD 3980 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16%.

North America accounts for a market share of USD 588 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 2588 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17%, and is third in the list. Middle-East and Africa is the region with the least revenue generation that accounted for a market value of USD 125 million in 2021 and expected to reach at USD 1152 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 28%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/electric-bus-market/request-sample





Key Highlights –

Global electric bus market was valued at USD 738 million in 2021 and expected to grow at USD 3175 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2022– 2030.

during the forecast period (2022– 2030. By propulsion type , the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment dominates the market with anticipated market value to reach USD 37155 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% .

, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment dominates the market with anticipated market value to reach USD 37155 million by 2030 at a . By power output , the upto 250 kW segment dominates the market share with USD 27851 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12%

, the upto 250 kW segment dominates the market share with USD 27851 million by 2030 at a The Asia-Pacific region has the major revenue generation in the global electric bus market with USD 40325 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12%.





The major key players in the global electric bus market are

AB Volvo

Ankai Bus

BYD Company

Daimler AG

NFI Group Inc.





Global Electric Bus Market: Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

BEV

FCEV

PHEV

By Power Output

Upto 2550 kW

Above 250 kW

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa.





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Electric Bus Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environmental and Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Propulsion Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.2 BEV

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.3 FCEV

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.4 PHEV

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6 Power Output Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.2 Upto 2550 kW

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.3 Above 250 kW

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.3.2 By Consumer

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.4.2 By Consumer

7.2.5 Mexico

7.2.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.5.2 By Consumer

7.3 Latin America (LATAM)

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.3.2 By Consumer

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.4.2 By Consumer

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.5.2 By Consumer

7.3.6 The Rest of LATAM

7.3.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.6.2 By Consumer

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.3.2 By Consumer

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.4.2 By Consumer

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.5.2 By Consumer

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.6.2 By Consumer

7.4.7 The Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.7.2 By Consumer

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.3.2 By Consumer

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.4.2 By Consumer

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.5.2 By Consumer

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.6.2 By Consumer

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.7.2 By Consumer

7.5.8 The Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.8.2 By Consumer

7.6 The Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.3.2 By Consumer

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.4.2 By Consumer

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.5.2 By Consumer

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.6.2 By Consumer

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.7.2 By Consumer

7.6.8 The Rest of MEA

7.6.8.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.8.2 By Consumer

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.7.3.2 By Consumer

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.7.4.2 By Consumer

7.7.5 The Rest of Africa

7.7.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.7.5.2 By Consumer

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 BYD Co. Ltd.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 Yutong

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Proterra

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 VDL Groep

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 AB Volvo

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 Daimler AG

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 New Flyer Industries

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 Scania AB

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 Iveco

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12 Ankai

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

8.13 Optare

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Financial Performance

8.13.3 Recent Developments

8.13.4 Product Portfolio

8.14 Ebusco

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Recent Developments

8.14.4 Product Portfolio

8.15 EURABUS GmbH

8.15.1 Business Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Recent Developments

8.15.4 Product Portfolio

8.16 Karsan

8.16.1 Business Overview

8.16.2 Financial Performance

8.16.3 Recent Developments

8.16.4 Product Portfolio

8.17 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

8.17.1 Business Overview

8.17.2 Financial Performance

8.17.3 Recent Developments

8.17.4 Product Portfolio

9 Conclusion and Recommendation

10 Acronyms and Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/electric-bus-market/toc





Market News –

In July 2020 , AB Volvo partnered with Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) to introduce first ever electric buses in Australia.

, AB Volvo partnered with Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) to introduce first ever electric buses in Australia. In July 2019 , Ankai bus partnered with Ideanomics Inc. a global fintech company to jointly develop new energy alternatives including hydrogen powered buses.

, Ankai bus partnered with Ideanomics Inc. a global fintech company to jointly develop new energy alternatives including hydrogen powered buses. In October 2020 , BYD Company signed an agreement with Nobina, to supply 106 BYD electric buses in Finland.

, BYD Company signed an agreement with Nobina, to supply 106 BYD electric buses in Finland. In September 2020, Daimler AG launched its new product called eCitaro G, an electric bus which is equipped with a solid-state battery pack.

News Media

Electric Utility Vehicles: A Cost-Effective & Clean-Energy Fleet Alternative

Power Electronics: Driving Higher Currents in Industrial Applications

Innovation and Growing Demand for EVs to Bolster the Electric Brake Booster Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Electric Bus Market : Information by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV), Power Output (up to 250kWh, above 250kWh), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market : Information by Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Manganese Oxide), Source (Electric Vehicles, Electronics), Recycling Process, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Electric Utility Vehicle Market : Information by Type (Battery Acid, Gel Lead) Application (Logistics & Delivery Industry, Public Sector, Agriculture), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Indian Electric Vehicles (EV) Market : Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Application (Electric Vehicle, Hybrid EV), and Region — Forecast till 2026

HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market : Information by Automation Level (L2 and L3), Solution (Embedded), Application (Mapping), Vehicles (Passenger Car), and Region — Forecast till 2029

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market : Information by Solution (Software Solutions), Application (Fleet Management), Industry (Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com