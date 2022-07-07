Greater Safety & Efficiency of Automatic Signalling Systems to Provide Impetus to Electronic Treadles Market, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global electronic treadles market has reached a valuation of US$ 209.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Increased spending on railway signaling systems is a major factor that is driving market growth of the product.



The use of electronic treadles is to detect the presence of a train traveling and the direction at a given point on the track and control the function of the train. Growing urbanization and high proportion of freight rails in some regions have created growth opportunities for electronic treadle manufacturers to expand their market share.

A basic safety system that controls train movements is railway signalling. It is a crucial aspect of the railway's train control functioning in terms of safety. It is responsible for setting up non-conflicting and safe railway routes, defining (safe) movement limitations, and communicating instructions or directives to train drivers once instructed by a signaller or an automation system.

Signals are necessary to keep trains apart safely, allow for longer stopping distances, and ensure that trains run according to schedule. Signals are pieces of equipment that advice train drivers when to move, halt, or alert passengers of delays, in addition to signalling traffic. The primary goal of signalling and interlocking is to safely and efficiently govern and regulate train movement. The use of automatic signalling systems helps eliminate human errors, resulting in increased safety and efficiency.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The bi-directional segment, under direction type, is likely to capture a market share of 85.2% by the end of 2032.

The standard gauge segment, under track type, is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2032.

Based on region, demand for electronic treadles is expected to expand at CAGRs of 8.6% and 9.1% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, over the forecast period.

Meter gauge tracks are likely to represent 31.1% market share in 2022.

Market Developments

Companies associated with new signalling communication systems are improving electronic treadles. This is attributed to the increasing risks associated with old mechanical treadles.

Market participants are improving their brand presence through collaboration activities. Market frontrunners have captured significant market share through robust distribution networks. Long-term partnerships with rail companies have enabled manufacturers to generate consistency in demand.

Along with this, new product development is also adopted as a strategic approach by companies to expand their presence in the market.

For instance:

Network Rail, in 2021, entered into a contract with Thales to repurpose its tried-and-tested train detection system and replace mechanical treadles at critical track locations.

Schweizer Electronic, in 2022, reached an important milestone by testing and commissioning its first Xing AWD system based on wheel sensors and axle counters.

Segmentation of Electronic Treadles Industry Survey

Electronic Treadles Market by Direction : Uni-direction Bi-direction

Electronic Treadles Market by Track Type : Broad Gauge Narrow Gauge Standard Gauge Meter Gauge

Electronic Treadles Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic treadles market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by direction type (uni-directional, bi-directional) and track type (broad gauge, narrow gauge, standard gauge, meter gauge), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR's Domain Knowledge in Automotive Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automotive team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the automotive division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

