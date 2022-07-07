BEST Surgery & Therapies Welcomes Dan Lommer to Its Cincinnati Practice

CINCINNATI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEST Surgery & Therapies, a Cincinnati-based outpatient ASC, welcomes Dan Lommer to the team as the new Executive Director. The BEST team looks forward to working with Dan to ensure the organization remains aligned with its goals and culture.

Dan's core responsibilities at BEST as the Executive Director are to plan, execute, and oversee all activities for ASC objectives. He will direct all functions and activities related to business and financial affairs, such as staff management, oversight of daily operations, strategic planning, maintaining and improving the environment of care, ensuring regulatory compliance, purchasing and inventory control, physician relations, scheduling, telecommunications, and information systems.

BEST's new Director has a rich career history; previously he served as the CEO of Riverview Health Institute, in Dayton, OH, where he reduced expenditures by 20% over three months at the start of the pandemic. During that time he developed a strategic direction to recruit new physicians in preparation for when the elective-surgery ban was lifted by the Ohio Governor- recuperating over $1M in annual revenue. Dan's impressive accomplishments will be a welcome addition at BEST.

"I'm excited to work with such a driven team who is eager to streamline our processes and step into the mission and values of BEST. My focus is to prioritize top-tier care, support, and healthcare services for our community while making our mark in the Ambulatory Surgery Center space," said Dan Lommer when asked about what his goals are moving forward with BEST.

BEST is a world-class facility that offers patients the most advanced medical care for spine, orthopaedic treatment, and minimally invasive surgery. As a single-solution, outpatient ambulatory facility, BEST focuses on conservative treatments for chronic pain affecting the back, neck, shoulder, hip, knee, and upper and lower extremities.

Patients can make an appointment to see an expert at our BEST office by calling 513-790-3810. BEST Surgery & Therapies is located at 2001 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, and opens between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. BEST is happy to help new patients seek treatment in the Cincinnati area.

About BEST Surgery & Therapies

Established in 2020, BEST Surgery & Therapies provides access to state-of-the-art, minimally invasive orthopaedic and spine treatment and surgery. BEST upholds a unique care model that has transformed the outpatient experience by providing patients with a better alternative to hospital-based procedures. At BEST, patients can utilize spine and orthopaedic treatment, conservative therapy, imaging & diagnostics, pain management, or surgical procedures. BEST is here to help.

For more information, visit https://www.bestsurgery.com/.

For media inquiries: 513-613-4618

