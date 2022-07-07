Metaple Finance launches the Decentralized Exchange on Binance Smart Chain, which is the Hotspot of the modern economy.

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaple emerged as an open global financial system built for the internet age. It is an alternative to an opaque, tightly controlled system held together by decades-old infrastructure and processes. Metaple brings numerous benefits when compared to traditional financial services. Distributed ledger containing information about all the activities that have taken place on a blockchain network is shared by everyone.

Metaple Finance is a peer-to-peer system for exchanging cryptocurrencies (BEP-20 Tokens) on the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol is implemented as a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts; designed to prioritize censorship resistance, security, self-custody, and to function without any trusted intermediaries who may selectively restrict access.

Using smart contracts and distributed systems, deploying a financial application or product becomes less complex and secure. Metaple offers the following beneficial features on its exclusive crypto platform:

Metaple Exchange - Reinventing DeFi: Metaple introduces the modern fintech infrastructure in blockchain networks as an alternative to tightly held, time-consuming, and complicated traditional financial systems. Metaple facilitates earning through games: Metaple presents a series of games in its ecosystem that allows the users to earn exciting crypto rewards, including MLX tokens while playing. Metaple Burns what it Earns: The gaming infrastructure presented by Metaple offers exciting crypto rewards for each game the user wins. If the user loses the game, Metaple burns 50 % of the MLX token that the user failed, which eventually increases the token value, which benefits the token holder. Architecting the intermediate less infrastructure with Blockchain: Metaple strives to offer an efficient and effective financial infrastructure in a decentralized ecosystem with the power of blockchain that brings you a better experience in crypto investments. Metaple Decentralized Exchange- Empowering crypto trade: Metaple decentralized exchange allows users to control their assets and interact with this ecosystem through peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized applications (Dapps).

About Automated Market Maker by Metaple:

Metaple Finance takes a different approach, using an Automated Market Maker (AMM), sometimes referred to as a Constant Function Market Maker, in place of an order book.

At a very high level, an AMM replaces the buy and sell orders in an order book market with a liquidity pool of two assets, both valued relative to each other. As one asset is traded for the other, the relative prices of the two assets shift, and a new market rate for both is determined. In this dynamic, a buyer or seller trades directly with the pool rather than with specific orders left by other parties.

Determined crypto enthusiasts must visit the official website for further information. Join Telegram or Twitter to connect with the community of Metaple Finance.





