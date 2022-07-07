geniant Launches Next-Generation Experience Consulting Company

DALLAS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, geniant unveiled their new experience consulting company, focusing on creating exceptional experiences for customers and employees.

"Experiences shape the world; they happen in physical spaces, between people, and through technology," says David Lancashire, Chairman & Co-CEO. "We've brought together world-class craftspeople with the skills to help businesses optimize their entire brand experience."

There are many critical challenges facing businesses today. In this age of hybrid and distributed workforces, organizations are trying to deliver a next-generation employee experience for their teams and looking to ensure omnichannel brand consistency for their customers. geniant believes this begins with gaining a deeper understanding of the 'real' people involved and that experience research coupled with data analytics can provide the insights needed to correctly frame what needs to be designed for an optimal experience.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine where and how we work; there will be winners and losers in employee experiences and retention," says David Dewane, geniant's Chief Experience Officer. "geniant is a company that exists at the junction of architecture and technology, built to handle complex, 21st-century business challenges that these disciplines cannot fully address individually."

geniant works with clients, taking a persona-level view of their employee experiences as they aim to configure the right solutions for hybrid work. This is beyond the essential roles and responsibilities, but gaining a deeper understanding of how people actually work, collaborate, socialize, and develop into teams while absorbing the company culture.

"The most successful solutions always come from contextual, experience research, matched with data analytics to frame the design and development of any employee or consumer experience," says Keith Jacobs, Co-CEO of geniant. "From architecture to technology, solutions succeed or fail based on the experience."

geniant works with clients to focus on the experience of their employees and customers; learn more at www.geniant.com

About geniant:

geniant is the leader in designing and delivering holistic experiences across physical space, interactions with people, and technology. Working with a wide range of organizations - from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies - geniant excels at delivering exceptional experiences for your employees and customers. The geniant management team is comprised of seasoned professional services entrepreneurs who have built, scaled, and sold businesses to Dell EMC (DELL) and Amdocs (DOX).

Today, the company is leading a movement to evolve the experience design profession, integrating expertise from architecture, interior design, user experience, service design, team and change management, and software development. geniant helps innovative leaders shape the future of their customer and employee experiences. For more information, visit geniant.com and watch our video on transforming your workplace into a "Performative Office" at www.geniant.com/flow.

geniant is not associated with Dell Technologies, EMC Corporation, or any parent or subsidiary of either.

