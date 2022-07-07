Industrial, Automotive Marketing Executive Hue Du Joins Chief Outsiders

HOUSTON, TX, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hue Du has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), ready to accept client engagements with mid-market businesses that need an immediate infusion of contemporary go-to-market insights.

With deep executive-level experience at industrial, automotive, construction, and distribution companies, Du works with corporate leaders to uncover growth opportunities that accelerate profit increases by sharpening the strategy, aligning sales and marketing, and executing a cost-efficient marketing engine. Today, she is one of more than 110 CMOs who are available for engagements through Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s leading revenue growth acceleration consulting organizations.

Since serving as Senior Group Manager, Integrated Marketing and AdvertisingStrategy for Hyundai Motor America, Du has earned roles with increasing responsibility in the industrial and construction equipment markets. Most recently, those opportunities saw Du in executive marketing leadership roles with Hyster-Yale Group, Equipment Depot, indiGO Auto Group, and Doggett Equipment Services Group.

Along the way, Du has notched impressive wins for the companies fortunate to benefit from her leadership. In one instance, Du drove 20 percent sales growth within six months by developing and implementing a more integrated go-to-market approach, leveraging the same marketing budget. At another company, Du’s comprehensive overhaul of the brand and digital marketing infrastructure plus implementation of a cohesive demand generation strategy helped accelerate lead generation by 255 percent in the first year and another 264 percent in the subsequent year.

“Having had a successful sales and marketing career at global companies like Ford and Hyundai, Hue now applies her deep consumer marketing expertise to help smaller B2B and B2C companies differentiate their brands, grow revenue, and expand into new markets,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Du holds an MBA in Global Management from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business and earned her BBA in Marketing/Finance at the University of Texas, Austin.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

