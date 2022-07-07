HISTORIC INNS OF ANNAPOLIS WELCOMES A NEW GENERAL MANAGER DURING ITS 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Annapolis, Maryland, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historic Inns of Annapolis is excited to announce the appointment of Kenneth White as the new General Manager of the three Annapolis-based Remington hotels. The Annapolis Inns, currently celebrating its 250th anniversary, are pleased to welcome the new perspective and leadership of White, a tenured General Manager with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

“I am excited and honored to be Historic Inns of Annapolis’ new General Manager,” said White. “I would like to continue the great performance that this property has had for over a decade or more. Building upon that success with my brand of culture mixed in with a bunch of fun.”

In White’s 23 years in the industry, has been awarded many honors, including General Manager of the Year in 2007 and 2014. He started working with Remington hotels in 2017, where he proudly served as General Manager of the Springhill Suites BWI and Hilton Garden Inn BWI. He later was nominated for both General Manager of the Year and his work overseeing renovations at the Hilton Garden Inn BWI for hotel renovation of the year. In 2022, White achieved the hotel company’s top honor by being inducted into Remington's Presidents Club for 2021 performance.

“One of my most favorite mentors once said, ‘if you take care of your associates then they will take care of your guests,’ and that is something I have tried to instill in any team I have managed in the past and expect to do the same with the great team of the Historic Inns of Annapolis,” said White. He looks forward to continuing the Inns’ long-standing traditions of hospitality and history as one of the oldest hotels in the United States.

The Historic Inns of Annapolis is celebrating its 250th anniversary at the Maryland Inn, the Governor Calvert House, and the Johnson House, all well-known establishments and iconic hotels in Annapolis, Maryland. From the birth of our country to modern-day, the Historic Inns of Annapolis have borne witness to some of the most important events in our nation’s history. To celebrate this significant milestone, the hotel group is offering special hotel and group meeting rates, sharing details about their storied history, holding public events, and much more. Some of these unique celebrations included the unveiling of the newly dedicated Miss Peg’s Parlor, the Wedding Fair, a Fall Gala, chef’s table dinners, a combined candlelight dinner, history tours, and a holiday Marketplace of local artists.

For more information on meetings, groups, and customized events at the Historic Inns of Annapolis, please call 410-216-6326 or e-mail michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com. For press and 250th online information, please contact meagan@alchemidesign.com.

Attachments