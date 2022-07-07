Discount Dumpster Offers a New Experience With Dumpster Rentals in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of the Baltimore area with any doubts about ordering a waste removal bin can now enjoy a uniquely simplified option through Discount Dumpster Rental. The provider's four-step ordering process makes renting a dumpster bin affordable and easy.

As Discount Dumpster's cofounder, Preston Dunn, describes the provider's ethos, "Ordering a dumpster shouldn't have to be complicated or cost you an arm and a leg or cause you stress. That's the whole reason we got started. Renting dumpsters should be an easy experience on all ends, and that's what Discount Dumpster lives to achieve."

The Discount Dumpster bin service offers its customers several key features for a pain-free bin rental experience:

Dumpster availability in several different sizes for multiple needs and budgets.

Rapidly responsive delivery and pickup service throughout the Greater Baltimore area.

Streamlined, experienced service for the entire process of ordering a bin based on a successful formula applied in over 30 states.

Single flat-rate pricing for the entire ordering process, letting customers know all their costs up-front with no hidden fees.

Dumpster-pairing service for clients who aren't sure about which dumpster size is best for their project.

Environmentally conscious, net-zero business model that partners with environmental protection services.

Discount Dumpster strives to remove the hassle from ordering a bin. This includes easy ordering, simple billing and even dumpster pairing for clients who aren't sure about what they might need. As Discount Dumpster's cofounder elaborates, "We also do the shopping for our customers, pairing them with the right size dumpster at the price they need for their budget."

Discount Dumpster's bins come in 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-cubic yard sizes. The company ensures that customer invoices include everything in one flat price, with a guarantee of no hidden surcharges or additional taxes.

Discount Dumpster's commitment to the environment is also important: For every bin a customer orders, Discount Dumpster plants a tree in U.S. National Forests to become carbon neutral.

Press contact: David Baur-Ray, david@discountdumpsterco.com

About Discount Dumpster

Discount Dumpster is a national dumpster rental company that services over 30 states throughout the U.S. and now operates dumpster rental waste management services in the local Baltimore community. To request an instant quote or schedule a dumpster delivery, interested customers can contact Discount Dumpster on their website www.discountdumpsterco.com or by calling (410) 449-5464.

Discount Dumpster has a local office in Baltimore, Maryland, and services the greater Baltimore Metro Area including:

Brooklyn Park, MD, USA

Dundalk, MD, USA

Lochearn, MD, USA

Overlea, MD, USA

Parkville, MD, USA

Pikesville, MD, USA

Rosedale, MD, USA

Towson, MD, USA

Woodlawn, MD, USA

Related Images











Image 1: Discount Dumpster Rental logo





Discount Dumpster Rental logo. Discount Dumpster provides affordable and easy dumpster rental services near you. Flat-rate pricing with no surprise fees, Discount Dumpster saves you time and money.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment