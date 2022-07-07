AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY WITH FAIRFAX

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) today announced that it has executed definitive agreements in respect of the June 13, 2022 announced $10 million unsecured subordinated term loan facility maturing in 2027 (the “Term Loan”) with Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd., in its capacity as investment manager of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) and certain affiliates thereof.



The Term Loan permits Avante to borrow, on a non-revolving basis, up to $10 million of loans until July 7, 2027 for terms to maturity also ending on July 7, 2027, at an interest rate of 5.0% that can be paid by the Company in cash or in kind. Such debt may be used for working capital, general corporate purposes or as agreed in advance by Fairfax and each drawing shall be in minimum increments of $1 million and may be repaid at any time without penalty. A standby fee of 0.5% is charged by Fairfax on the unused portion of the term loan facility, payable annually in arrears. The unsecured term loans advanced under the Loan Agreement rank junior to the senior secured credit facilities provided by the Company’s senior secured lenders and are guaranteed, on an unsecured basis, by all subsidiaries of the Company. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Company’s consolidated senior indebtedness (excluding drawings under the Term Loan and net of cash balances) shall not exceed 3.5 times Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Loan Agreement) on a rolling four quarter basis. In addition, further drawings under the Loan Agreement are conditional on the Company’s existing Chief Executive Officer being involved in the day-to-day operations of the Company.

Multilateral Instrument 61-101

The Term Loan transaction is considered to be a “related party” transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), as Fairfax beneficially owns and controls (indirectly through its insurance company subsidiaries) 5,297,434 of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.9% of all issued and outstanding common shares.

The Term Loan is not a transaction that requires a formal valuation pursuant to section 5.4 of MI 61-101, and the Company is exempt from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(f) – Loan to Issuer, No Equity or Voting Component.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Fairfax is a holding company incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, please contact:

Manny Mounouchos

CEO, Avante Logixx Inc.

(416) 923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

