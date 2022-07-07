Celestica Q2 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, July 26, 2022

TORONTO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s second quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Monday, July 25.



Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/b2AloJ8q5QO.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations

(416) 448-2211

clsir@celestica.com