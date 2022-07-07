Avis Budget Group To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 1st

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, August 1st, 2022, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 2nd, 2022 until 10:00 p.m. on August 16th, 2022 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13730889.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:

David Calabria

IR@avisbudget.com