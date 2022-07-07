Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 after the close of the market on Monday, August 8, 2022.



Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call the following day on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-844-200-6205 or internationally +1-929-526-1599 and use passcode 289177, or by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 615215. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive.

