AI-Enhanced License Plate Security Camera Leads the Industry

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the last 16 years, Florida-based IC Realtime has been an "industry insider" B2B provider of highly automated HD & 4K video camera systems for security and operations management.

While carefully operating during pandemic shutdowns, chip shortages, and supply chain disruptions, the company has also been moving most manufacturing to South Korea and adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration to its cameras and recorder products.

"South Korea and Japan make our key components now, and we are getting even better performance and reliability," according to company founder Matt Sailor. "Our dealers & integrators value dependable products. Rolling a truck or dispatching a tech when something fails wastes a lot of resources, so reliable operation is job #1 for us."

IC Realtime's latest product is an AI-enhanced license plate camera. Known as an Automated Number Plate Reader (ANPR), the camera has a dedicated AI plate character processor and industry-leading accuracy. The unit comes with a custom, multi-position mounting arm and is POE powered. With internal plate processing, this camera can easily integrate with any IP camera system.

When added to an IC Realtime compatible NVR, the camera links with the NVR-based detection skills, processing even more information and adding metadata to the video record. "Plates can be marked in video recording timelines and searched for," explained Sailor. "AI is now integrated into many of our cameras & recorders to improve human & vehicle detection but, most importantly, reduce false alerts."

The new ANPR security camera is one of the most advanced versions of AI detection ability. Using a fast autofocus power zoom lens and ultra low light video sensor, the ANPR translates the license plate capture into data inside the camera and encodes it in the video stream.

"Repeated non-resident drive-bys are often a sign that trouble is coming," observed Sailor. "Communities that install & share LPR security cameras with law enforcement help keep areas safe."

Ideal for community gate entry points, public or permitted parking, and even toll gate enforcement, this data can allow end-users to grant or deny entry by comparing recorded license plate data to an operator-created Go/No Go database.

"We never want to manufacture a camera that just sits and watches. We are always thinking of ways to make our security cameras smarter and more straightforward to alert our users more accurately - so they're only notified of what matters," says Sailor.

Media Contact

Sam Wenger

Phone: 954.505.5208

Email: sam@icrealtime.com

Related Images











Image 1: ANPR Security Camera IC Realtime





ANPR Security Camera IC Realtime









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment