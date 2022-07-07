Emergent BioSolutions and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Enter Into Agreement for Ebanga™ Treatment for Ebola

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and MIAMI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics (“Ridgeback Bio”), a biotechnology company focused on emerging infectious diseases, intended to create a collaboration to expand the availability of Ebanga™ (Ansuvimab-zykl). Under the terms of the contemplated collaboration, Emergent will be responsible for the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of Ebanga™ in the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Bio will serve as the global access partner for Ebanga™, ensuring it remains available to patients in endemic countries free of charge through Ridgeback Bio’s compassionate use program. Ebanga™ was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2020 for the treatment of Ebola.



Ebanga™ is a monoclonal antibody with antiviral activity provided through a single injection and was developed for the treatment of Ebola by Ridgeback Bio under license from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Ridgeback Bio provided funding and operational support for clinical testing, with additional funding received under contracts with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for late-stage manufacturing and regulatory activities and ensured that the work necessary for FDA approval of Ebanga™ was completed.

“This relationship with Ridgeback Bio builds on our strategic focus and deep expertise in developing and supplying medical countermeasures against serious health threats,” said Robert G. Kramer, CEO of Emergent. “Ebanga™ is crucial in the ongoing fight to contain Ebola and we are excited about the future of this collaboration to create a healthier, more secure world.”



“We're thrilled to collaborate with Emergent BioSolutions in making sure that the United States and Canada receive the supply they need of Ebanga™, while also continuing our ongoing local support for the prompt treatment of outbreaks that includes free patient access and funding on-the-ground support through our Rapid Response Program,” said Wendy Holman, CEO of Ridgeback Bio.



About Ebanga

Ebanga™ (ansuvimab-zykl, formerly referred to as mAb114) is a monoclonal antibody with antiviral activity provided through a single injection. Ebanga™ development has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract Numbers 75A50119C00059 and 75A50120C00009.



About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 20 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared, just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.



About Ridgeback Biotherapeutics

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP is a biotechnology company focused on emerging infectious diseases. Ridgeback Bio developed Ebanga™ for the treatment of Ebola and developed molnupiravir, marketed globally as Lagevrio, in partnership with Merck for the treatment of COVID-19, currently available in the United States under Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. In line with Ridgeback Bios mission for equitable global access, all Ridgeback Bio services and treatment for Ebola patients in Africa are delivered free of charge. The team at Ridgeback Bio is dedicated to developing life-saving and life-changing solutions for patients and diseases that need champions as well as providing global access to these medicines.

