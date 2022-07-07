Americas Market Intelligence Publishes 2022 Latin America Mining Risk Index

MIAMI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has published a new report that robustly analyzes and quantifies above-ground risk for mining projects in Latin America, including those in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia: a total of 16 key mining jurisdictions in Latin America and the Caribbean are covered. The 2022 Latin America Mining Risk Index scores risk in seven key areas:

"Financial investors, project finance lenders and miners are well aware of the risks with mining in Latin America, but until now have lacked the tools to quantify country risk from a mining perspective when evaluating new projects," explains Alejandro Álvarez, co-director of AMI's mining practice. "We created the Index to quantify risk, but more importantly, to identify the particular risk issues upon which their due diligence and risk mitigation efforts need to focus on in a given country," says Álvarez.

Available for free download on AMI's website, the 2022 Latin America Mining Risk Index was created via a proprietary method by AMI's mining practice team, using more than 70 different metrics. "After studying LatAm's mining sector for 20 years, across a dozen jurisdictions, we realized that mining investors and lenders often lack detailed guidance on above-ground risks from one jurisdiction to the next," observes John Price, co-director of AMI's mining practice. "The true value of the report is how it identifies the most pressing risk issues in each country. It is those risks where pre-investment due diligence should be focused, along with above-ground risks particular to a given mine site. Conducting due diligence on local mining investment risk is where lenders, investors and miners turn to AMI for help," says Price.

About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and risk consultancy for Latin America, providing robust and timely intelligence to mining firms and mining investors. Whether conducting timely due diligence ahead of a mining investment or aiding a mining operator as they navigate a complex web of mining risk and powerful project opponents, our experienced risk consultants (400 spread among 30 jurisdictions) are here to help.

Press contact: Abel Delgado, Director of Digital Marketing, adelgado@americasmi.com

Related Images











Image 1: 2022 Latin America Mining Risk Index





Report quantifying above-ground mining risk in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia: 16 jurisdictions in total. Features a risk score for each country in seven areas of above-ground risk.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment