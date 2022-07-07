SPX to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 4, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call and the slide presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://www.spx.com.

New Call Access Process: To access the call by phone, please go to this link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9e2710b71b6e4de389490e6560b4a69e and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://www.spx.com.

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation has approximately 3100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

