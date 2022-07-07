TMTG Unveils New Features on Truth Social

SARASOTA, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”), led by its Chairman Donald J. Trump and CEO Devin Nunes, unveiled significant new features on its free-speech social media platform Truth Social, rapidly delivering another major upgrade for its users.



To provide users with a superior social media experience that augments Truth Social’s chronological feed, today’s update includes the following features:

A Profile Carousel atop the Truth Social feed swiftly connects users directly to the feeds of some of the most popular and active accounts they follow.

A Suggested Profiles Carousel is interspersed throughout the feeds, helping users discover new and interesting accounts.

An Alerts Bell allows users to subscribe to receive push notifications from specific accounts whenever those accounts post new Truths.

Enhanced video uploads allow users to post videos up to 10 minutes long and 300 MB in size.

Users can create polls when composing Truths.

Animated GIFs are now supported.

Truths can be pinned atop users’ profile feed.



“TMTG is swiftly building a sophisticated social media platform that offers users the terrific features that originally drew them to Big Tech without the ruthless censorship that drove them away,” TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said. “With this update and others that are already in the works, President Trump – Chairman of the Board of Directors of TMTG – is fulfilling his pledge to give the American people their voice back and make social media fun again via Truth Social.”

To access the new features on iOS, users should update Truth Social via the Apple App Store. To access the new features on the Truth Social Web App, users can visit https://truthsocial.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group - North America

tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:

press@tmtgcorp.com