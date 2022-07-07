TruStone Financial Employees Recognized as Top Producers for Mortgage Origination and HELOC Volume

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several employees of TruStone Financial Credit Union have been recognized by the Scotsman Guide as Top Mortgage Originators and Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) volume producers in 2021.



The Scotsman Guide, a leading source of information and resources in the mortgage industry, assembles a list of the nation’s top mortgage originators annually. Of the TruStone employees who made the list, five ranked the highest for HELOC volume in the entire nation. The TruStone Home Mortgage division highlights Jeff Zajac and Eric Feld, while the remaining five are part of the credit union’s TruPartner Network Team, who focus on home equity products: Aaron Gerber, Larry Lasch, Greg Schlichte, Nancy Pierson and Mike Kadier.

In 2021, these TruStone employees originated a combined total of almost $300 million. Their individual totals were as follows:

TruStone Home Mortgage: Jeff Zajac NMLS#373627: $59,368,506 Eric Feld NMLS#315842: $56,859,689

TruPartner Network Team: Aaron Gerber NMLS#1094726: $47,850,613 ($42,002,488 in HELOC volume) Larry Lasch NMLS#480178: $51,588,109 ($40,883,306 in HELOC volume) Greg Schlichte NMLS#640037: $27,556,173 ($22,896,266 in HELOC volume) Nancy Pierson NMLS#986285: $27,567,683 ($21,589,466 in HELOC volume) Mike Kadier NMLS#1830404: $14,601,379 ($11,963,800 in HELOC volume)





More

Nathan Grunzke, Executive Vice President and Chief Mortgage Officer at TruStone Financial, expressed pride for a mortgage team who puts credit union members first. “Our team demonstrates TruStone’s commitment as a mortgage leader in tirelessly delivering the best member experience each and every day,” he says. “It’s how we deliver on our promise to help make a house your home.” Ben Gibney, Senior Vice President and Director of Consumer Lending, echoed Grunzke’s comments and adds, “We also excel at overdelivering to our referral partners. The numbers reflect the extreme dedication we have for both our members and partners.”



About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of more than $4 billion as of May 31, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone Financial is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Director of Channel Marketing

Phone: 763-595-4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b89ae773-6090-44cb-88e3-935f05d01764

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1118d1d4-5b6e-42aa-8608-11d2f44b5b57