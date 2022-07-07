TDOX Finance emerges as an Autonomous Yield and Liquidity Generation Protocol on Polygon Chain.

Dubai, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDOX is an autonomous yield and liquidity generation protocol on Polygon Chain. In the recent development, TDOX launches the first-ever revolutionary meme token on the Polygon chain. It provides a safe crypto platform where clients can buy and hold TDOX. Holders will automatically get more in their wallets. There will be no need to farm, stake or claim. It is funded by a 10% tax taken from each transaction. Consequently, the protocol has a permanently increasing-price floor, with all investors earning additional TDOX tokens just for holding.

In addition to that, it is distributed proportionally across existing holders. Also, it is transformed into MATIC/TDOX LP Tokens and added to liquidity. TDOX resides within a class of tokens that rewards investors just for holding. The number of rewards received increases over time the longer an investor holds.





Holders are also rewarded for the success of TDOX with higher transaction volumes leading to increased fees and rewards for distribution. The founder believes this mechanism gives investors an active stake in TDOX's success.

Moreover, each trade automatically adds liquidity on QuickSwap, leading to an ever-increasing price floor of TDOX. It implies that even if every TDOX holder sells, the price will not go to zero. TDOX is programmed to reward holders while increasing both liquidity and value. It does this by applying a 10% tax on every transaction.

5% - Holders

2% - Liquidity

1% - Burning

1% - Charity

1% - Treasury

TDOX offers a 100% safe and unruggable crypto forum. The founders of the entire company value the safety of their investor's funds above everything else. Therefore, the team of experts behind the project took steps to ensure TDOX was 100% safe and technically unruggable. The initial liquidity is locked away forever. For the auto-added liquidity by their smart contract, they regularly burn the LP tokens, i.e., a ticket to the liquidity pool, so it's technically impossible to remove liquidity at any time.

About TDOX Smart Contract:

The TDOX smart contract applies a 10% fee on all transactions (buys/sells). Out of this, 5% is automatically distributed to holders without farming! It means the number of tokens in the wallet will forever increase as people transact. This way, IL has been avoided altogether, and in effect, holders get paid for just holding TDOX. In addition, the TDOX smart contract also takes 2% of each transaction and automatically adds it to the liquidity pool. The liquidity pool will continuously increase, which leads to a higher price floor for TDOX.

For further information, intending holders must visit the following links:

Twitter | Telegram | Website





