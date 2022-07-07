The 15th Puerto Rican and Cuban Festival Expands to New Venue at The Crown Festival Park in Sugarland

HOUSTON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crowd-pleaser Puerto Rican and Cuban Festival (PRC Festival), and one of the most culturally rich events of Houston, moves to a bigger and better venue to the Crown Festival Park in Sugarland to accommodate a growing number of fans. The new venue features a Houston-first double stage to secure continuous entertainment and without interruptions to satisfy the most avid dancers. The gathering will celebrate the musical, cultural and culinary heritage of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, as well as all Latin American countries.



Producers of the internationally celebrated PRC Festival are bringing a bigger and better festival to attract more than 20,000 music lovers expected to gather in the Houston area for the fifteenth Puerto Rican & Cuban Festival . The new venue in Sugarland is bigger, safer, and has ample parking. PRC Fest will take place on October 15 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Crown Festival Park , 18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479, tickets start at $15 for the one-day event.

The most recognizable international and local acts in salsa, reggeaton, cubatón, and bachata will provide hours of the best tropical music sure to please the most demanding music fans. The 10-hour Festival will feature a laser show, fireworks, 200 local artists and musicians, 100 professional dancers, DJs, bands, and dance groups including our community partners Houston Salsa Congress and Houston Salsa Dancers, among others.

“Post pandemic, our community is eager for celebrating our culture and sharing with everyone our music, food, and traditions, and show how Puerto Ricans and Cubans celebrate life,” said Javier Ferrer, the organizer, and creator of the PRC Festival. “For more than 15 years the PRC Fest has been one of the best Latino heritage festivals in the city, and this year will be no exception, in fact, the PRC Festival this year will be bigger and better, perhaps unforgettable.”

PRC Festival’s long-time sponsors include Title sponsors Michelob Ultra and Telemundo 47 , and sponsors Clear Choice Home Loans, Candemir Travel, Café Piquet, Dodo’s Chicken, among others. A portion of the PRC Festival proceeds will be donated to lumalalilimu.org, a non-profit supporting the Afro-descendant Garifuna community of Honduras and the Caribbean, and to asonefoundation.org, preventing deaths from sports-related sickle cell.

For sponsorships, booths and tickets visit: prcfestival.com . For updates follow us on the Festival’s Facebook page .

About PRC Festival:

PRC (Puerto Rican & Cuban) Festival is a one-day cultural event that includes music, dancing, food, Spanish Caribbean tradition and education. The annual PRC Festival attracts more than 20,000 fans each year. With top salsa, timba, merengue, plena, reggeaton and bachata acts, PRC Festival entertains –among others–Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Dominicans, and Houstonians who love Caribbean music, regardless of their countries of origin. The internationally acclaimed PRC Festival is the largest celebration of music and Caribbean culture west of the Mississippi. For more information, please visit prcfestival.com , PRC Fest Facebook page and @PRCFest on twitter . B-Roll: here .

Festival logistics: Javier Ferrer, 713-446-1027 javier@prcfestival.com

Media: Pio del Castillo, 832-877-2771 piodelcas@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3bec3ad-47ac-47e3-b519-c9866b1c9767



