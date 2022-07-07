WSFS Announces Sale of BMT Insurance Advisors to Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC

WILMINGTON, Del., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) today announced it sold the business of BMT Insurance Advisors (BMTIA), an independent insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm throughout the United States that builds custom insurance solutions for consumers and businesses, to Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot). The deal includes an offer of continuing employment for all BMTIA Associates and is not expected to materially impact future earnings.



Based in Fort Washington, Pa., Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets.

“We evaluated many factors when making this decision, with a priority of maintaining high-quality service and products for our Clients, and continued opportunities for our BMTIA Associates,” said Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, WSFS. “Our focus is on the long-term organic growth opportunities for the Bank, the Wealth and Trust business, and our other strategic fee-based businesses. We determined that the best opportunity for BMTIA was with Patriot, which brings additional product offerings and scaled operations to the team and is a leader in the insurance industry.”

“I am thrilled to have BMTIA join the Patriot family because not only are they on an accelerated organic growth path, they also have an amazingly talented team,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “As a lifelong Philadelphian, I was already familiar with BMTIA and I am excited for them to now have all of Patriot’s national resources to provide to their clients. I know this will be a great partnership.”

The deal closed on June 30, 2022.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In 2021, Patriot was ranked as the 27th largest privately held broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,450 employees operating in 120 locations across 22 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

