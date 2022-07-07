VITRA Aesthetics Clinic Announces Upcoming Grand Opening Event at New Huntington Location

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May, VITRA Aesthetics Clinic, provider of top quality skin care services for Long Island and surrounding areas, hosted a trial run of a beautiful and spacious new Huntington office—and is now taking all appointments at this location. This new flagship office, which is the largest of the VITRA locations, is at 192 E Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743. The physician assistant-owned medical spa has expanded operations in Huntington and will be holding the official grand opening event at its newest location this fall. The trendy downtown area is home to many high-end restaurants, shops, art galleries, and other entertainment venues.



The full-service VITRA Aesthetics Clinic offers high-quality, non-surgical skin-focused services including injectables for reducing wrinkles and enhancing facial contours, lasers, microneedling, fat reduction, body contouring, skin tightening, and more options for enhancing the skin’s appearance. The team specializes in advanced treatments for wrinkles, as well as other concerns related to aging of the face and body.

Minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures have amazing benefits for patients, including impressive anti-aging results, minimal to no discomfort, minimal downtime, and fewer risks than more invasive strategies. Results are often comparable to those from more dramatic surgeries.

Founder Joanne Vitale and the team of skilled providers have attained the highest level of training in their field and are known for being master injectors of BOTOX®, hyaluronic acid facial fillers, Sculptra®, Radiesse®, thread lifts, QWO®, and Kybella®. Joanne has more than 25 years of experience in surgical and non-surgical medical disciplines. She and her team are passionate about providing the most natural-looking, subtle, and balanced results from injectables and other cosmetic procedures.

The VITRA Aesthetics team offers an unmatched concierge injectable experience in a modern, luxurious setting that is unlike that of a traditional medical spa. They provide aesthetic services for East Islip, Huntington, Southampton, all of Long Island, Suffolk County, Nassau County, New York, and beyond.

If you would like to learn more about VITRA Aesthetics Clinic’s skin care services in Long Island, contact them by calling 631-662-7880 or submit a contact form to request a consultation at their East Islip, Huntington, or Southampton offices.