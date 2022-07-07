Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

DELSON, Quebec, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $12.5 million or $1.46 per share compared to net earnings of $14.0 million or $1.63 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended May 31, 2022 were $184.9 million compared to $185.5 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.06 per share compared to net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.07 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $314.3 million compared to $305.0 million last year.

Following the unanticipated high return in the first quarter, Goodfellow delivered a strong second quarter through a well diversified offering of wood products and services, and by meeting the needs of customers. The Company also successfully navigated looming economic issues and signs of supply catching up with demand. Going forward, close attention will be paid to inflation and consumer behaviour, as well as overhead expenses and inventory levels.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.       
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income     
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021     
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)     
Unaudited       
        
 For the three months ended
 For the six months ended
 
 May 31
2022		 May 31
2021		 May 31
2022		 May 31
2021		 
 $ $ $ $ 
         
Sales184,947 185,525 314,312 304,958 
Expenses        
Cost of goods sold143,745 142,187 245,001 236,179 
Selling, administrative and general expenses22,900 23,073 43,338 42,712 
Net financial costs882 822 1,446 1,390 
 167,527 166,082 289,785 280,281 
         
Earnings before income taxes17,420 19,443 24,527 24,677 
         
Income taxes4,878 5,467 6,868 6,932 
         
Total comprehensive income12,542 13,976 17,659 17,745 
         
         
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted1.46 1.63 2.06 2.07 


GOODFELLOW INC.      
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position      
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		      
       
 As at As at As at 
 May 31
2022		 November 30
2021		 May 31
2021		 
 $ $ $ 
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash2,608 4,253 2,534 
Trade and other receivables101,654 63,246 107,788 
Income taxes receivable1,078 - - 
Inventories141,126 109,787 115,285 
Prepaid expenses9,451 4,189 5,910 
Total Current Assets255,917 181,475 231,517 
       
Non-Current Assets      
Property, plant and equipment30,782 30,022 30,617 
Intangible assets2,388 2,650 2,942 
Right-of-use assets13,663 12,262 13,020 
Defined benefit plan asset10,426 10,397 1,919 
Other assets802 785 785 
Total Non-Current Assets58,061 56,116 49,283 
Total Assets313,978 237,591 280,800 
       
Liabilities      
Current Liabilities      
Bank indebtedness72,320 9,246 63,258 
Trade and other payables44,322 37,897 54,938 
Income taxes payable- 9,022 4,427 
Provision405 2,147 2,795 
Current portion of lease liabilities4,605 4,256 4,241 
Total Current Liabilities121,652 62,568 129,659 
       
Non-Current Liabilities      
Provision2,255 - - 
Lease liabilities11,738 10,924 11,904 
Deferred income taxes3,151 3,151 1,597 
Defined benefit plan obligation- - 1,235 
Total Non-Current Liabilities17,144 14,075 14,736 
Total Liabilities138,796 76,643 144,395 
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Share capital9,424 9,424 9,424 
Retained earnings165,758 151,524 126,981 
 175,182 160,948 136,405 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity313,978 237,591 280,800 


GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021   
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

    
 For the three months ended
 For the six months ended
 
 May 31
2022		 May 31
2021		 May 31
2022		 May 31
2021		 
 $ $ $ $ 
Operating Activities        
Net earnings12,542 13,976 17,659 17,745 
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
Property, plant and equipment577 638 1,152 1,265 
Intangible assets152 153 302 314 
Right-of-use assets1,140 1,043 2,190 2,056 
Accretion expense on provision26 11 51 22 
Increase in provision462 1,300 462 1,300 
Income taxes4,878 5,467 6,868 6,932 
(Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment(10)1 (35)(7)
Interest expense385 312 499 460 
Interest on lease liabilities147 149 278 303 
Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense(15)60 (29)79 
Other(24)(26)(25)(31)
 20,260 23,084 29,372 30,438 
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items(32,520)(47,024)(68,474)(49,992)
Interest paid(617)(696)(887)(1,013)
Income taxes paid(3,277)(961)(16,968)(7,364)
 (36,414)(48,681)(86,329)(58,369)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities(16,154)(25,597)(56,957)(27,931)
     
Financing Activities    
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans- (7,000)11,000 (5,000)
Net increase in banker’s acceptances32,000 35,000 53,000 38,000 
Payment of lease liabilities(1,233)(1,118)(2,420)(2,234)
Dividend paid(3,425)(2,569)(3,425)(4,710)
 27,342 24,313 58,155 26,056 
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,468)(549)(1,912)(737)
Increase in intangible assets(40)(18)(40)(18)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment10 10 35 10 
 (1,498)(557)(1,917)(745)
     
Net cash inflow (outflow)9,690 (1,841)(719)(2,620)
Cash position, beginning of period(13,402)(1,883)(2,993)(1,104)
Cash position, end of period(3,712)(3,724)(3,712)(3,724)
     
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash2,608 2,534 2,608 2,534 
Bank overdraft(6,320)(6,258)(6,320)(6,258)
 (3,712)(3,724)(3,712)(3,724)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the six months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

 Share
Capital		 Retained
Earnings		 Total 
 $ $ $ 
       
Balance as at November 30, 20209,424 111,805 121,229 

Net earnings

- 17,745 17,745 
Total comprehensive income- 17,745 17,745 

Transactions with owners of the Company

      
Dividend
- (2,569)(2,569)
       
Balance as at May 31, 20219,424 126,981 136,405 
       
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424 151,524 160,948 

Net earnings

- 17,659 17,659 
Total comprehensive income- 17,659 17,659 

Transactions with owners of the Company

      
Dividend- (3,425)(3,425)
       
Balance as at May 31, 20229,424 165,758 175,182 


From:Goodfellow Inc.
 Patrick Goodfellow
 President and CEO
 T: 450 635-6511
 F: 450 635-3730
 info@goodfellowinc.com

