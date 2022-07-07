GDA Capital Announces the Global Family Office Summit 2022

Toronto, Canada , July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Capital, a vertically integrated financial services company and a recognized leader in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized projects spaces, is hosting the latest celebration of the annual Global Family Office Summit 2022. The event will be held virtually on August 5th.



The Global Family Office Summit is geared towards traditional family offices who are looking into the blockchain and Web3 space for new opportunities to invest in disruptive technologies. Offices from around the world will gather to listen from industry leaders and investment managers to unicorn disruptors to regulators. The event will also highlight some amazing case studies and disruptive entrepreneurs building the future of the digital world.

GDA Capital Founder Michael Gord said, “We’ve met with so many family offices across the globe and the excitement for blockchain and Web3 is palpable. This moment is sure to be key for investors who see the true potential of innovative projects and builders in the space and are looking to ‘buy when there’s blood on the streets’.”

The event comes at a time when negative interest rates and rising geopolitical risks are making it unclear where it is safe to allocate assets. Attendees will hear from speakers about the potential in alternative assets and explore ideas in emerging tech, NFTs, and futurism in general. Registrations are now open.

Previous Family Office Summits hosted by GDA Capital have been some of the largest gatherings of private wealth in the blockchain industry. They’ve been successful in attracting attendees who’ve tuned in via Zoom or in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley to listen from speakers such as disruptive entrepreneurs, family offices, venture capitalists and members of the GDA Capital team including Michael Gord, David Shafrir, and Zach Friedman.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital performs advisory services for digital asset companies, including go-to-market strategies, partnerships PR, community, tokenomics development. GDA Capital’s team has vast experience taking brand new technologies to market, as well as helping existing companies accelerate their growth. For more information please visit https://gda.capital/

