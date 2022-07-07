General Fusion Names Greg Twinney as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Greg Twinney to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Greg succeeds Christofer Mowry, who has resigned after serving as General Fusion’s Chief Executive Officer for more than five years, leading the company through the successful transition from research and development to technology demonstration.



“We would like to thank Chris for his commitment and service to General Fusion. During his tenure, Chris led the company through the development and siting of our Fusion Demonstration Plant and recruited a world-class management team, successfully positioning the company for its next phase of demonstration and commercialization,” said Klaas de Boer, Chairman, General Fusion. “As General Fusion continues to grow, we are confident in Greg’s ability to bring together the team, strategy, and discipline to execute the company’s plan to deliver our practical commercial fusion energy technology to the global power decarbonization market.”

“After two years working with Chris as Chief Financial Officer, I am excited to take on this opportunity to continue our work to transform the energy industry. Chris’ leadership was instrumental in helping build General Fusion into a global organization that is now widely recognized as a leader in fusion energy, cultivating the broad partnerships required to make commercialization of this technology a reality,” said Greg Twinney, Chief Executive Officer, General Fusion. “Working together with these global partners, we will continue to grow our team to demonstrate General Fusion’s game-changing Magnetized Target Fusion technology and support our commercialization efforts. It is a privilege to lead the talented team at General Fusion as we work toward providing abundant and affordable clean fusion energy by the early 2030s.”

Greg previously served as General Fusion’s Chief Financial Officer, and in 2021, led the team through a successful oversubscribed Series E financing round. Greg brings two decades of experience driving a variety of new and disruptive technologies from idea to commercialization having led multiple organizations through focused, rapid growth, both operationally and strategically. His leadership has realized strong stakeholder value creation for companies rapidly scaling to commercialization, including management of IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of several world-leading technology companies, including Hootsuite, Real Matters, Kobo, Opalis, and Cyberplex.

About General Fusion

General Fusion pursues a fast, efficient, and collaborative path to practical fusion power. We are completing an aggressive development plan to deliver economical carbon-free fusion energy with our proprietary Magnetized Target Fusion technology by the 2030s. Our mission is supported by a global syndicate of leading institutional investors, venture capital firms, and technology pioneers, together with governments across North America and Europe. General Fusion collaborates with a global network of partners to create a sustainable future built on cleaner energy, better materials, and a comprehensive life cycle approach to the world’s infrastructure. Founded in 2002, we are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional centers co-located with internationally recognized fusion research laboratories near London, U.K., and in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

