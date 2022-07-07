Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today provided unaudited second quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.



Our realized second quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.3 million tonnes, within our previously announced guidance of 6.3 – 6.7 million tonnes. Record steelmaking coal FOB prices resulted in an increase in our average realized steelmaking coal price in the second quarter to US$453 per tonne. We expect to record provisional pricing adjustments of negative $73 million in the quarter due to the decline in coal prices at quarter end.

Our second quarter 2022 financial results are scheduled for release on July 27, 2022.

