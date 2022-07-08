Missfresh Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on Missfresh's statements in connection with its June 2021 IPO, which enabled the company to issue 21 million American Depositary Shares at $13 per share, raising $273 million.

Specifically, Missfresh's offering materials contained (1) financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021, during which it claimed to have earned revenues totaling $233.5 million, and (2) assurances the company remediated weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

But on Apr. 29, 2022, Missfresh announced it would not timely file its annual financial statements and that it was conducting an internal investigation into transactions between it and certain third parties.

Then, on July 1, 2022, Missfresh announced it identified certain transactions carried out by its Next-Day Delivery business unit "that exhibited characteristics of questionable transactions, such as undisclosed relationships between suppliers and customers, different customers or suppliers sharing the same contact information, and/or lack of supporting logistics information." The company also revealed that it overstated revenues for the period ended March 31, 2021, as well as during subsequent interim periods.

Significantly, the price of Missfresh's ADSs now trade 99% below the $13 IPO price.

