Proactive news headlines including Chalice Mining, Magmatic Resources, Hawsons Iron and Alkane Resources

Sydney, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has increased the indicated resource at its Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in WA to 70% from 45% following extended infill drilling. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has recorded strong and shallow gold at the Dicks Reward historic mine in the Bodangora prospect in New South Wales. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Andre du Preez to lead the Hawsons Iron Project as project director, responsible for the successful completion of the bankable feasibility study (BFS), along with construction and operation of the mine. Click here

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK)'s tangible assets now cover 136% of the company's share price, according to estimates by Edison Investment Research, up from 56% previously. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has received study approvals and an import permit from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority for a Phase 2b CimetrA™ dose-finding study in patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has actioned an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Peep O’Day gold prospect in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, where previous exploration has indicated the presence of a high-grade gold structure with a strike of 1.3 kilometres in length. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has formed a partnership with the Cáceres Chamber of Commerce corporation to co-invest in an accelerator program for the local energy sector. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has announced a wholesale renewal of its board, with a group of new directors bringing the experience and capability to lead the company’s strategy to derive maximum shareholder value from the Woodlark Gold Project. Click here

