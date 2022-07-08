Edinburgh Exploration Well Comes Up Dry

Oslo, 8 July 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported that the Edinburgh exploration well (30/14a- 5) drilled in offshore UK license P255 is being plugged and abandoned having failed to encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons in the prospect. The well was drilled to a total depth of 16,500 feet and encountered two sandstones of Jurassic age but wireline logging indicated no movable hydrocarbons within the sandstones. DNO holds a 45 percent interest in the Edinburgh prospect. The well, operated by Shell U.K. Limited, was drilled through a joint well agreement covering four separate, contiguous licenses, of which two are in the UK (P255 and P2401) and two in Norway (PL018ES and PL969).



Data collected will be integrated with existing seismic data and further studies will be undertaken to assess the remaining potential within the licenses.

