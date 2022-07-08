Scatec and partners sign PPA and start construction activities at the Mendubim solar project in Brazil

Oslo/Rio Grande do Norte, 8 July 2022: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, is starting construction activities together with partners for the Mendubim solar project in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil, one of the largest energy producing countries in the world.

The 531 megawatt (MW) solar project is Scatec’s second project in Brazil and is being realised in partnership with Equinor ASA and Hydro Rein. The companies have signed a 20-year USD-denominated power purchase agreement (PPA) with Alunorte, one of the world’s leading suppliers of alumina for the aluminium industry, for approximately 60 per cent of the expected power produced. The remaining volume will be sold in the Brazilian power market. The partners are now placing orders for key components and starting site preparation activities.

The estimated total capital expenditure (capex) for the project is USD 430 million to be financed by a mix of non-recourse project debt and equity from partners. Financial close and the first disbursement of project finance debt are expected within the end of 2022.

“This investment is a key milestone in delivering on our strategy and will strengthen our position in a major renewable energy growth market with strong partners including Equinor and Hydro Rein. Brazil’s solar energy market is expected to further accelerate, and we are pleased to move ahead with this exciting project, that will help to power 620,000 households in Brazil,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

“Brazil is leading the way within solar energy in Latin America, and we are very pleased to take part in this development together with Equinor and Scatec. Mendubim enables further decarbonisation of Alunorte, which is key to reach Hydro’s target of a 30% CO2 reduction by 2030,” says Olivier Girardot, Head of Hydro Rein.

All three partners have an equal economic interest of 33.3% in the project and will jointly provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services. Scatec will provide Operation & Maintenance as well as Asset Management services to the power plants together with the partners.



