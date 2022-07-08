Global Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2022-2028 : Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Regional Analysis

Pune, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service market report give you an overall analysis of the global market by the size of industry, shares, revenue in past and future estimation, year over year growth of Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service with the upcoming opportunities and challenges. Report also covers major players operating in the global Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service market with company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion plans. Research reports also cover segmentation by product type, applications, and geographical regions, with market size of each type and application with respect to regions.

The Global Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size was estimated at USD 203.22 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 192.00 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of -0.81% during the forecast period.

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service market is split by type and by application for the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by type and by application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation (by Type): -

Industrial

Household

Energy Industrial

Others

Carbon Offset/

Market Segmentation (by Application): -

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Players: -

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service market report delivers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream businesses. Also, this study delivers a detailed market estimation by emphasizing facts on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Ultimately, this report also offers comprehensive study and expert guidance on how to face the post-COIVD-19 period.

