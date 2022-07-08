German Pet Insurance Market Report 2022: Direct Sales Dominated the Sales Channel Segment with a Share of Over 35% in 2021

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Coverage Type (Liability Insurance, Health Insurance), by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), by Sales Channel and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German pet insurance market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2030. The regional market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic pet health diseases, the rising humanization of pets, and supportive government regulations. For example, liability insurance is compulsory for certain dangerous dog breeds in the states of Saarland, Bremen, Hessen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, and Baden-Wurttemberg.



The COVID-19 outbreak catalyzed the market with a surge in pet adoption and pet health concerns. Wertgarantie Group, the parent company of Agila, reported an exponential rise in the purchase of dogs and cats in Germany in 2020, amid the pandemic. This positively affected the company's pet health insurance business with about 340,000 new contracts. However, this number contrasted the 475,000 veterinary bills processed during the period for the benefit of customers.



As pet owners are becoming increasingly concerned about their pet's health and wellbeing, the demand for pet insurance is expected to increase over time, due to high costs of treatment and surgery, awareness about pet health & diseases, and pet humanization. In addition, changing customer requirements, digitalization in the banking & insurance sectors, and the adoption of veterinary telehealth is estimated to fuel the market growth.



Intuitive pet insurance plans, quick checkouts, and offering online management of pet plans are some of the common features offered by fully digital insurance companies or Insurtech companies in the country. These trends are expected to continue during the forecast period.

Market players are involved in providing affordable and tailored insurance products to suit the needs and budgets of pet parents. These include monthly or annual plans, plans based on coverage type, and sold through various sales channels.



Market Report Highlights

The dogs' segment dominated the German pet insurance market by animal type in 2021, while the others segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 15% during the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the market growth include an increase in the number of pets, pet care expenditure, and chronic conditions such as joint disorders, fractures, and trauma, which require expensive treatments or surgical interventions.

The health insurance segment accounted for the largest share of the market by coverage type in 2021, owing to growing pet health concerns and the need to curb expenditure.

Direct sales dominated the sales channel segment with a share of over 35% in 2021. This is attributable to the high usage of direct sales strategies by key pet insurance providers in the region.

The broker sales channel segment, on the other hand, is expected to register notable growth in the coming years. SanteVet, for instance, provides a range of pet insurance products, wherein guarantees are taken out through an insurance brokerage company, Vetassur. SanteVet also partners with other brokers to reach more customers and gain market share.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Germany Companion Animal Population Statistics

2.3 Total Addressable Market for Germany Pet Insurance Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)



Chapter 3. Germany Pet Insurance Market: Variables Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping by Animal Type, 2021

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological) Analysis



Chapter 4. Germany Pet Insurance Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Germany COVID-19 Prevalence Analysis

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on the German Pet Insurance Market



Chapter 5. Coverage Type Segment Analysis

5.1 Germany Pet Insurance Market: Coverage Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Liability Insurance

5.2.1 Liability Insurance Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Health Insurance

5.3.2 Accident Only

5.3.3 Lifetime

5.3.4 Surgery

Chapter 6. Animal Type Segment Analysis

6.1 Germany Pet Insurance Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

6.2 Dogs

6.3 Cats

6.4 Others (Horses, small mammals, reptiles etc.)



Chapter 7. Sales Channel Segment Analysis

7.1 Germany Pet Insurance Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis

7.2 Agency

7.3 Broker

7.4 Bancassurance

7.5 Direct



Chapter 8. Germany Pet Insurance Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Major deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Estimated Company market share Analysis

8.4 Market Differentiators

8.5 Pet Insurance providers in Germany

8.6 Competitive Analysis





Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Petplan (Allianz)

Barmenia Versicherungen AG

Element Insurance AG

Coya AG (Luko)

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Getsafe GmbH

Helvetia Insurance

Agila Pet Insurance AG

Santevet

Balunos

