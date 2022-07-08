Infection Control Market Global Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players - 3M Company, Belimed, Halyard Health and Getinge AB

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Equipment, Disinfectors, Sterilization Equipment, Services, Consumables), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infection control market size is expected to reach USD 359.6 Billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital-acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in the development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall market. Healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern.



In addition, an increasing number of intensive training modules, for nurses and other medical staff, on infection prevention and control is presumed to provide high potential for extensive usage of infection control products over the coming years. For instance, College of Nurses of Ontario released guidelines concerning standard practices, that is focused on maintaining hand hygiene to reduce contamination and spread of infection. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines for disinfection and sterilization for efficient usage of infection control products by healthcare personnel in a wide array of healthcare settings such as ambulatory care, home care, hospitals, and others.



As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be a significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of infection prevention and control products, which is also anticipated to fuel the market demand as well as the revenue to unprecedented heights. The demand for infection control also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19. Governments' authorities prescribed guidelines and policies to safeguard public health and prevent cross-contamination. The CDC, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provide an extensive library of guidelines on basic infection control and prevention, device-associated infections, antibiotic resistance, disease/organism-specific infection, and procedure-associated infections to promote the control of hospital-acquired infections.



Increase in strategic initiatives undertaken by companies including include strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product development are further propelling the market growth. For instance, Getinge expanded its partnership with XPO Logistics under which the latter will provide warehousing and transport services from the Netherlands to the EMEA region for the company's infection control business unit in February 2021.



Infection Control Market Report Highlights

Services are predicted to observe exponential growth as a consequence of the increasing presence of third-party reprocessors and outsourcing of sterilization as a result of associated cost-efficiency.

Hospitals accounted for a substantial share in 2021, as a consequence of the high clinical urgency to curb the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections.

North America captured a dominant share of the overall market as of 2021 owing to extensive infection prevention activities being implemented in hospitals, medical devices, and pharmaceutical companies.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period as a result of increasing awareness pertaining to the spread of infections within healthcare settings and measures for prevention.

The competitive environment is marked by companies adopting sustainability strategies such as geographical expansion and mergers and acquisitions resulting in significant growth in their market share.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Region Wise Market Calculation

1.2 Region-Based Segment Share Calculation

1.3 List Of Secondary Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 COVID-19 Impact On The Market

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Infection Control Market-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.7 Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Model

Chapter 4 Infection Control Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Infection Control Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Equipment

4.3 Services

4.4 Consumables

Chapter 5 Infection Control Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Infection Control Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Medical Device Companies

5.4 Clinical Laboratories

5.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Infection Control Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type & End-Use

6.1 Infection Control Market Shares by Region, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 MEA

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Belimed

Halyard Health, Inc.

Biomerieux Sa

Cantel Medical

Medical Device Business Services, Inc

Getinge AB

Kcww

Sterigenics U.S.

Steris





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unchf6

Attachment