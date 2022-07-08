Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market Report 2022: Brazil and Mexico make up the Highest Share of B2C E-Commerce in Latin America

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online shopping habits accelerate in the Latin American region



Although B2C E-Commerce in Latin America got off to a slow start when compared to Europe or North America, the region has come a long way since then with a B2C E-Commerce penetration rate of over 50% in multiple countries in the region.

The largest economies of the region include Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina and these three economies are projected to experience profound changes regarding their online sales growth rate in 2022, as reported in the report. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the adoption of online shopping habits and with this increase many countries within the region are forecast to have notable increases in CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Argentina-based MercadoLibre leads online sales in the region



MercadoLibre, an online marketplace headquartered in Argentina, dominates the B2C E-Commerce market In the Latin American region by being the top seller in several countries, including Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. MercadoLibre has such a significant presence that it was estimated to account for more than two thirds of Argentina's E-Commerce market in 2021. Furthermore, MercadoLibre continues to receive many visits on its websites and maintains its position as one of the leading online merchants in Latin America.



Questions Covered in the report:

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect Latin America's B2C E-Commerce market?

What were Latin America's top 10 markets by online retail sales in 2021?

What are the most used online payment methods across Latin America?

How does the cross-border B2C E-Commerce share vary across the countries of the region?

Which are the largest B2C E-Commerce players in Latin America and how does the competitive landscape vary by country?



