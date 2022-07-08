Industry 4.0 Global Market to Reach $219.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 4.0 - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industry 4.0 Market to Reach $219.8 Billion by 2026
Industry 4.0 (i4.0), the fourth industrial revolution, defines the new age of intelligent factory and smart manufacturing processes. Also referred to as Industrie 4.0, because of being first conceived and implemented by Germany, i4.0 involves the integration of automation techniques and connected objects for revolutionizing the factory floor.
i4.0 functions in the form of a subset of the Internet of Things (IoT) and spans all facets of industrial development. In an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment, different manufacturing processes are inter-connected through industrial protocols to generate intelligent data. The dynamic engineering and business processes of such a manufacturing environment enable end-process changes during production, thereby responding flexibly in the event of suppliers failing to fulfill the supply orders.
The global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$90.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period.
- The Ever Growing IoT Ecosystem, A Cornerstone for Growth
- Increasing Number of Connected Devices and Growth of IoT Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem
- Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth
- Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape
- 3D Printing: A High Growth Market
- Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area
- Industry 4.0 Trends Impacting the Manufacturing Processes
- IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry
- Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes, Driving Need for Security Solutions
- With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions Grows
- Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for IoT Solutions
- Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy Sector Adopts Advanced Solutions to Enhance Security
- As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
- Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region for 2019
- Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector: Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power Utilities
- Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in Power Sector: A Historical Timeline
- Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent Factories
- Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024
- Impact of COVID-19
- Challenges Facing the Industry 4.0 Market
- Challenges Commonly Confronted by Manufacturers and Measures to Develop More Cyber Resilient Networks
- Challenges Confronting Implementation of Industry 4.0
- Challenges Posed by Continuously Evolving Technology Environment
